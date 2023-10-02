Extra Coldplay Tickets For All Jan 2024 S’pore Concerts Will Be Available On 3 Oct

New Coldplay Tickets Available For All 6 Singapore Concerts On 3 Oct

Coldplay’s Singapore concert announcement for the Music of the Spheres tour was met with a blazing reception.

The band added two new shows to their itinerary to match the demand, yet all six Coldplay concerts sold out in record time.

However, fans of the British band who missed out on the tickets have a second chance. Concert promoter Live Nation announced a limited new release of tickets.

Interested concertgoers can purchase the tickets on 3 Oct.

Extra Coldplay tickets available on 3 Oct

Concert promoter Live Nation announced on their Instagram the release of even more tickets for sale.

The extra Coldplay tickets will be on sale starting from 10am on Tuesday (3 Oct) on a first come, first served basis.

Interested fans can purchase the new tickets online via Ticketmaster, through the hotline +65 3158 8588, or by going to any SingPost outlet.

The available tickets are across all six concerts in Jan 2024.

Tickets for all six shows previously sold out

The British rock band initially announced four shows in Singapore on 23, 24, 26, and 27 Jan 2024.

Singapore National Stadium will host the band, who are on their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Due to sheer popular demand, Coldplay added two extra shows on 30 and 31 Jan 2024, for a total of six.

The available tickets sold out the same day as the final announcement, becoming the first act to sell out six shows locally.

They also broke the record for most tickets sold in one day in Singapore.

Exercise caution when buying from unauthorised sellers

Thus, the extra ticket announcement became a new glimmer of hope for those still hoping for one more chance.

At a later date, the band will also release cheaper ‘Infinity Tickets’ for US$20 (around S$27), limited to two per purchaser.

Live Nation also warned the public about purchasing from unauthorised ticket resellers due to the possibility of scams.

Featured image adapted from Live Nation on Instagram and Live Nation SG on X.