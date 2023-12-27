S’pore Tourist Finds Condo In Abu Dhabi That Looks Like MBS, Viewers Call It A Dupe

Singaporean Tourist Finds Marina Bay Sands Lookalike Condominium In Abu Dhabi

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is arguably one of Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks, much of which is due to its unique structure.

That said, it is apparently not the only building in the world that looks like this, as a Singaporean tourist recently proved.

During a trip to Abu Dhabi, the man took a video of a condominium that bore an uncanny resemblance to MBS, complete with three towers and an overarching sky structure.

Viewers wasted no time drawing comparisons between the two, with some quipping that this version of MBS was a dupe — bought off online sites like Shopee and Wish.

MBS lookalike in Abu Dhabi is called The Gate Towers

TikTok user @fabianskates shared the interesting discovery with his followers in a video last Thursday (24 Dec).

He chanced upon the lofty building while walking along a street in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

“Wait a minute… is that Marina Bay Sands?” he wondered via on-screen text in the video.

In passing, it certainly seemed like a carbon copy of it.

However, upon closer inspection, the two buildings bear distinct differences, such as the fact that the Abu Dhabi iteration’s exterior features reflective all-glass windows, while one side of MBS has rooms with balconies.

After all, the Abu Dhabi building is a condominium, whereas MBS is primarily a resort.

OP explained this in his caption, while also stating that the sky structure on top is actually a sky bridge instead of a skydeck.

He also shared that The Gate Towers is located on Al Reem Island, where most Singaporean expatriates in Abu Dhabi reportedly reside.

Whether that played a part in why an MBS lookalike exists there, is anyone’s guess.

The Gate Towers was completed four years after MBS opening

According to its developer’s website, The Gate Towers completed construction in April 2014.

As for Marina Bay Sands, it opened in 2010.

The Gate Towers is the residential section of the mixed-use development Shams Gate, which also has retail and leisure facilities.

It consists of apartments, penthouses, and townhouses, and there are 3,533 units in total.

The sizes of the units vary widely, ranging between 635 square feet and 4,725 square feet.

Interestingly, the prices start from only S$18,017 (50,000 AED).

Viewers joke about MBS lookalike

Tickled by The Gate Towers’ resemblance to MBS, viewers took to the comments to roast its appearance.

One commenter called it the “Marina Bay [Sands] from Shopee”.

Another dubbed it “Marina Bay Muds”, implying it was the inferior version.

On top of that, one viewer said it was the “made in China” version.

What do you make of The Gate Towers? Let us know in the comments.

