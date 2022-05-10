S’pore Woman Receives Fries Packaging After Ordering McDonald’s Breakfast, Nobody Knows How It Happened

Woman Shocked To Receive Bag Of Mcdonald’s Packaging Instead Of Breakfast Deluxe

Nothing can dampen the excitement of finally receiving one’s food delivery like receiving the wrong order. We would probably grumble for a bit and proceed to eat the food because there’s nothing you can do about it.

But what happens if you receive inedible objects instead?

On Monday (9 May), Belicia, aka @illa_nocte on TikTok, shared a video, saying that she received McDonald’s fries packaging instead of the sausage wrap and breakfast deluxe meal ordered from the Paya Lebar branch.

Thankfully, McDonald’s quickly corrected their mistake, and she eventually received the correct order.

Woman shocked to receive bag of McDonald’s fries packaging

Speaking to MS News, Belicia said she wanted to treat herself to some comfort food from McDonald’s as the past weeks had been stressful.

However, when her delivery from the fast food restaurant arrived, she received a bag of fries packaging instead.

To her dismay, there was no trace of the sausage wrap or Breakfast Deluxe meal she paid S$22.60 for.

She says McDonald’s resolved the issue efficiently

While the incident was shocking and disappointing, Belicia said McDonald’s responded efficiently.

The lady on the online listened and responded calmly when she called to inform them about the mishap. Instead, she reassured her that another rider would deliver the correct order to her.

She finally received her food in 30 minutes and said the rider was equally confused about why she had the McDonald’s packaging.

According to a follow-up TikTok video, he even asked if she was a manufacturer of the packaging.

Thankfully, issue was swiftly resolved

Receiving the wrong order can be a frustrating experience as mistakes are bound to happen from time to time.

But these mishaps should not take away from the fact that the staff of food and beverage outlets, as well as delivery riders, work tirelessly to send our meals to our doorstep.

In this case, at least McDonald’s quickly rectified their error, and the woman could enjoy her meal in the end.

Hopefully, the outlet can eventually uncover the reason behind the bizarre delivery of fries packaging and prevent a similar event from happening again.