30 To 40-Year-Old S’pore Men Needed For DNA Research Project, Get S$50 For Joining

National DNA Research Needs 30,000 More Men Aged 30 To 40 In Singapore

Singapore’s Health Promotion Board (HPB) is seeking young men between the ages of 30 and 40 for a national study.

The study aims to map the DNA of 100,000 Singaporeans as part of research to find new ways of predicting and preventing diseases in Asia.

The call for participants comes after the lead investigator reportedly found trouble finding men available for the study. They are still looking for around 30,000 participants.

The check-up will last an average of five hours, after which each participant will get S$50.

DNA research project will collect blood samples from men

According to The Straits Times (ST), participants must complete a survey and provide a saliva sample for DNA analysis.

Then, the researcher will collect blood samples and measure blood pressure.

They will also collect information on physical fitness, lung function, body composition, skeletal health and cognitive performance, and glucose and cholesterol levels.

After completing the study, researchers will spend the next three years analysing the results.

The information gained from the study is apparently invaluable due to the fact that most knowledge of human health and disease stems from the West.

These features in the Asian genome are not entirely clear, hence the need for the study.

Information from study will be used as reference database

So far, the SG100K study already has 70,000 sign-ups.

20,000 were voluntary men, while another 50,000 participants supposedly came from existing cohorts of various medical and research departments.

With Malays and Indians making up to 40% of participants, the project is slated to become one of Asia’s leading reference genome databases.

This is because Singapore’s ethnic diversity makes up 80% of Asia’s diversity.

Sign up & contribute to the study

The study will be open to Singaporeans and permanent residents of all ethnicities.

Men coming forth should be between the ages of 30 and 40, including individuals with pre-existing conditions.

As a token of appreciation, participants will receive S$50 after the check-up.

Those who wish to participate in the study can do so through the website here.

