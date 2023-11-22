Mercedes Driver Who Shouted & Threw S’pore Bus Captain’s Phone Fined S$3,000 & Jailed 5 Days

Mercedes Driver Gets Jail Sentence & Fine For Shouting & Throwing Bus Captain’s Phone

Last year, footage of a Mercedes driver shouting at and throwing a bus captain’s phone went viral. Authorities subsequently charged him with causing public nuisance.

On 21 Nov, he received a jail sentence of five days and a S$3,000 fine after pleading guilty to four charges. This included one count each of harassment and criminal trespass.

In addition, he received a disqualification from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for up to one month following his release.

Mercedes driver jailed for shouting at bus captain & throwing his phone

According to The Straits Times (ST), Teo Kian Chin, 43, was driving his Mercedes-Benz to Kovan from Simei sometime after 11pm on 31 Oct, 2022. A female companion was driving another car nearby.

At that time, roadworks blocked his usual route passing through the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

As a result, Teo exited at Upper Changi Road North, travelling along Flora Road near Old Tampines Road.

He proceeded to stop his vehicle at the bay of a bus stop to figure out how to reach his home in Kovan.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Koo Jiann Rong was driving the bus down Flora Road when he spotted Teo’s vehicle.

Due to the space in the bay being insufficient for the bus, Mr Koo sounded the horn and flashed the headlights at the Mercedes.

Teo allegedly responded by moving the car slightly forward but still staying within the bay.

Mr Koo then tried to drive off but was unable to as Teo’s vehicle was blocking the bay. Even after sounding the horn twice, Teo remained in the area.

Mercedes driver barges into bus

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maximilian Chew said that following the repeated sounding of the horn, Teo disembarked from the car and approached Mr Koo’s side of the bus.

He then knocked on the window several times, shouting at Mr Koo. Refusing to retaliate, Mr Koo immediately reported the matter to the bus operations control centre using a communication system.

The incident temporarily stopped traffic as Teo’s friend also stopped her car next to the bus to check on him.

Returning to his car, Teo shouted vulgarities at Mr Koo before storming to the bus, attempting to enter via pressing an external emergency door button.

Mr Koo recorded the scene using his phone but accidentally pressed a button by his seat, opening the front entrance door.

Driver throws bus captain’s phone

Teo subsequently stormed onto the bus before the captain could close the door, wrestling the latter’s phone away and closing the camera app.

Fearing Teo might assault him, Mr Koo protected himself by raising his left arm close to his head and face.

Teo’s friend was able to board the bus and convince him to leave, which he did after throwing the bus captain’s phone to the ground. His friend then picked up the device and returned it to Mr Koo before leaving with Teo.

On 1 Nov 2022, Mr Koo reported the incident to the police, who managed to track Teo down after viewing footage recorded by a passer-by.

Pleading for a lower fine of S$4,500, defence lawyer Navin Naidu said Teo had bought a new phone for Mr Koo.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.