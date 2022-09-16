Merlion Outside Fullerton Hotel Lights Up Every Night As Part Of 50th Birthday Celebrations

Merlion Statue Near Fullerton Hotel Lights Up Nightly Till 28 Sep Midnight

As far as national icons are concerned, the Merlion statue is something that instantly reminds most people of our island state.

2022 happens to be a special year for our beloved mascot, which turns 50 this year.

To celebrate the occasion, the Merlion statue outside Fullerton Hotel will be lighting up every night from 15 Sep to 28 Sep 2022.

There will also be activities and retail offerings to mark the special occasion.

Merlion statue across Fullerton Hotel to light up in multiple colourways

From 15 Sep to 28 Sep, the iconic Merlion statue across Fullerton Hotel will serve as a medium for a ‘light show’ in celebration of the mascot’s golden jubilee.

While the statue might appear sterile white under normal circumstances, the celebratory light display will breathe new life into the sculpture which attracts visitors from around the globe.

Watch as realistic leaves and flowers – which resemble our national flower – grow from its tail, perhaps a tribute to Singapore’s reputation as a Garden City.

The Merlion statue also turns gold in one of the segments, adding a regal touch to the marbly figure.

In another section of the show, the statue adorns a colourful mane and tail, adding a contemporary touch to the otherwise age-old mascot.

The golden jubilee light-up is happening between 6pm and 12am each night, from now till the night of 28 Sep.

It will also remain lit up throughout the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race from 30 Sep to 2 Oct.

The Fullerton Hotel will likewise be joining in the celebrations, lighting up its facade with a warm, golden glow from 7pm daily till 30 Sep.

Imagine all the beautiful photos you can get of the Singapore skyline at night.

Take part in activities to celebrate Merlion’s 50th golden jubilee

In addition to the light display, members of the public are welcome to participate in an array of activities.

For instance, you can download the Singapore Travel Guide app and play the ‘Merli-Go-Round x Merlion 50th edition’ game. All you’ll have to do is ‘check in’ at each of the six Merlion statues in Singapore to stand a chance to win a Merlion-inspired plushie.

Retail products such as tote bags, furniture, and chocolates with touches of the Merlion figure will also be up for sale

You can find more info on Merlion’s golden jubilee on the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) website.

Those who’d like to see the Merlion up close can find the statue here:



Merlion Park

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, Singapore 049213

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Raffles Place Station

An iconic symbol of Singapore

Whether you choose to believe in the origin story of the Merlion or not, the mascot is deeply symbolic to Singapore.

As it turns 50 this year, it’s good for us to step back and look at how far we’ve come.

Besides celebrating the Merlion, we can also celebrate Singapore’s countless achievements together.

In that spirit, we look forward to seeing the Merlion marking many more milestones in the future.

Hopefully, too, it’ll continue to be a familiar icon that people around the world will associate with Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Tourism Board.