Since the Taliban militant group took over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the situation has turned dangerous in the Central Asian country.

In light of this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has urged Singaporeans in Afghanistan to leave safely.

Those who wish to leave or require help can contact the 24-hour Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office for consular assistance.

MFA urges Singaporeans to leave Afghanistan

MFA posted a statement on 18 Aug in response to media queries following the developing situation in Afghanistan.

It said that Singapore is closely monitoring developments there and urge that “all relevant parties” allow foreigners to leave safely and orderly.

Singaporeans are also “strongly advised” against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan.

This is owing to the volatility there at the moment.

Singaporeans still in Afghanistan should register electronically with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they haven’t done so.

MFA added that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan.

Indeed, we have no embassy or equivalent arrangement there.

However, those who require consular assistance can contact MFA’s 24-hour duty office at:

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

In response to media queries, the MFA Spokesperson said:

Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan. We urge all relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country.

In view of the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are strongly advised against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan. Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with MFA immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan. Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Volatile situation

It is unclear as to how many Singaporeans are in Afghanistan at the moment.

However, with the situation becoming volatile in Afghanistan, it’s strongly advised that Singaporeans leave as far as possible.

We hope that all will be safe in their endeavours and that they are unharmed.

