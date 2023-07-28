Michelle Yeoh Marries Ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, They Were Engaged For 19 Years

Michelle Yeoh Marries Long-Time Fiancé Jean Todt On 27 July

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh recently tied the knot with long-time partner Jean Todt on Thursday (27 July).

Among those invited was former Formula 1 and Ferrari racer Felipe Massa, who posted about the happy occasion on Instagram.

Surrounded by friends and family, the pair celebrated their marriage in Geneva, Switzerland.

As it turns out, the wedding was a long time coming as they had gotten engaged 19 years prior.

Got married in Geneva, Switzerland in 2023

The newlyweds posed happily for the cameras on their special day yesterday (27 July).

While the ever-stunning Michelle sported an elegant beige gown, her groom looked smart in a well-fitted navy suit.

In the photos shared by Massa, Michelle’s glistening Oscar trophy made a cameo as well.

He also snapped a shot of a wedding card detailing the couple’s love story.

Couple met in 2004 at a Ferrari event in Shanghai

According to the wedding card, Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt met on 4 June 2004 in Shanghai, China.

About two months after their first meeting, Jean proposed to Michelle and she said yes.

While the proposal seemed hasty, the couple sure took their time to get officially hitched.

According to the card, they got married exactly 6,992 days after their engagement.

Lifestyle Asia reported that Jean made quite an impression on Michelle all those years ago in 2004.

“A guy was being rude while trying to clear the stage. So, Jean approached him and talked him down,” she said.

“He’s about my height, and the fact that he could talk down someone bigger than him was my first impression of him — and a good one.”

At the time, Jean was Ferrari’s general manager before becoming the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until 2009.

He was also the president of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile — the organisation that oversees the Formula One World Championship.

Michelle Yeoh & Jean Todt marry after 19 years

Before Jean Todt, Michelle was once married to a Hong Kong businessman, Dickson Poon.

The two divorced after three years of marriage when Michelle found out that she couldn’t conceive children.

Hopefully, the actress has found her happy ending with her new husband.

MS News extends our heartiest congratulations to the happy couple.

