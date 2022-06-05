UK Couple Got Engaged But Was Too Busy To Marry, Finally Holds Wedding After 60 Years

UK Couple Finally Marries After Being Engaged For 60 Years

It has been said that love is a matter of timing. We may meet the right person at various points in our lives, but sometimes, the timing is wrong.

For a couple in the United Kingdom, this certainly was the case.

Mr Alex Hamilton and Jane Hamilton had fallen in love back in 1956. They had to wait six years before they could be together.

However, they were so busy that they did not marry officially until 60 years later.

UK couple first got engaged in 1962

According to 8world News, Alex and Jane had fallen in love with each other in 1956, or as they put it, “at first sight”.

As they were still married to other spouses then and had their own young children, they had to wait until they had left their respective spouses before being together.

Finally, six years later, in 1962, Alex proposed to Jane. The couple planned to hold a wedding soon after, but that was not to be.

Life got in the way

Unfortunately, even after their engagement, Alex and Jane could not find the time to hold their wedding.

Alex had two children then, while Jane had one. Soon, they had two children of their own. This meant that they had to raise five children in total.

Even after their children had grown up, they had no idea that their parents were not officially wedded yet.

This was because Jane had changed her last name to Hamilton shortly after getting engaged to Alex.

UK couple holds wedding 60 years later

On Saturday (28 May), 90-year-old Alex and 89-year-old Jane finally got married in Clackmannanshire, Scotland.

The wedding was attended by their five children and 11 grandchildren, which made it a happy and lively occasion.

Jane made her way down the red carpet in an electric wheelchair accompanied by her granddaughter.

It is not known what had pushed the couple to hold their official wedding.

Alex & Jane still tease each other like they just met

In an interview, the couple’s daughter, Sally, described the wedding as an important and beautiful celebration at an age when it was mostly about attending funerals.

The 59-year-old said the wedding captured what her parents have achieved in their life after being together for six decades.

Looking at what they’re doing together, and the whole family coming together for this celebration, it’s supposed to be like this.

She said her parents were rather “unconventional” as they had lived together without holding a proper wedding ceremony. This was considered quite “avant-garde” in the relatively conservative climate at the time.

Sally added that her parents still enjoy each other’s company after six decades together.

She said,

If we go out to dinner with them, the two of them will look at each other across the table, and they’ll always be so cheeky and tease each other like they just met, but they’ve been doing this for 60 years.

She said her parents still date and that it’s “really cute”. “When dad smiled at mum, mum still giggled like a schoolgirl.”

We need more happy endings like this

Such happy endings give us hope that true love exists. We’re glad that Alex and Jane’s patience paid off although it did take them a while to be officially married.

But the best thing is that despite the six-decade delay in walking down the wedding aisle, they managed to stay together and raise their children.

Even better, the happy and long-delayed occasion was attended by their children and grandchildren.

May Alex and Jane live happily ever after.

