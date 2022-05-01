Indonesian Couple Weds In Hospital After Woman’s Health Worsens, She Passes Away 9 Days Later

Indonesian Couple Weds In Hospital After Woman’s Health Worsens, They Want To Meet Again In The Afterlife

Anyone marrying the love of their life hopes that the partnership will last a long time. However, if one partner is diagnosed with a serious illness, “till death do us part” may only span a few days.

On 17 Apr, Indonesian man Baskoro Wicaksono Martowidjojo shared a video of his simple wedding ceremony in a hospital room on TikTok.

@baskoro_wicaksono Sampai jumpa dikeabadian, akan aku ceritakan perjalananku setelah tanpa kamu di bumi ♬ Akad – Payung Teduh

Sadly, the bride, Anggun Prisma Persadasari, passed away nine days later due to her deteriorating health.

Despite their short time together, the couple hopes they can reunite again in the afterlife.

Bride’s health deteriorates due to lupus

According to Malay Mail, Ms Anggun was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus and also suffered from ileus, an illness where the movement of the intestines is interrupted.

The couple hoped to get married in July, but Ms Anggun’s health continued to deteriorate. She became paralysed a month after her lupus diagnosis and went to the hospital for further treatment.

Ms Anggun’s condition apparently did not improve and the couple decided to have a small wedding ceremony in her hospital room.

Indonesian couple weds in hospital

Only a few of their loved ones were present to witness the event.

Mr Baskoro sought permission from Ms Anggun’s family before approaching his fiancée, who was lying in her hospital bed.

The family initiated the solemnisation ceremony and gathered in a small circle to unite the couple.

Once it was over, the groom held his bride’s hand and kissed her on the forehead.

Ms Anggun appeared to be crying tears of joy upon finally marrying the love of her life.

Bride passes away after nine days

Not long after, Ms Anggun suffered from gastric bleeding, which led to her haemoglobin count dropping drastically, reported Popmama.

Nine days after the couple tied the knot, the bride passed away.

Losing your soulmate to death is difficult. But instead of being consumed by grief, Mr Baskoro chose to remain strong.

On 19 Apr, he posted a video of himself returning to his job as a potter and ceramic artist.

@baskoro_wicaksono Biar sembuhku berjalan perlahan, aku masih dalam keadaan jatuh cinta ketika dia pergi ♬ Hati-Hati di Jalan – Tulus

He wrote in the caption,

Let my recovery go slowly, I was still in love when she left.

He promised to return to Ms Anggun’s grave before Lebaran, or Hari Raya Puasa, to bring her sunflowers.

Indonesian couple inspires us to believe in love

Their time together might have been short, but we do hope that the star-crossed lovers will reunite in the afterlife.

If you want to know more about their love story, check out Mr Baskoro’s TikTok account, where he documents their moments together.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @baskoro_wicaksono on TikTok.