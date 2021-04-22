Migrant Worker Who Passed Away In PIE Accident Has 2-Year-Old Son

A lorry carrying 17 migrant workers crashed into a tipper truck along Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (20 Apr).

Amongst the casualties was 33-year-old Mr Tofazzal Hossain who passed away following the accident.

Source

This was a huge blow to his family, including his wife, 2-year-old son, and ailing mother.

On his very last phone call to his father on 17 Apr, the young worker had said that he hoped to visit his family in June.

Had planned to visit home in Jun

Tofazzal, a Bangladeshi national, died after the PIE accident on 20 Apr, leaving behind a wife, a 2-year-old son, his parents, and 4 siblings.

To date, the family cannot bear to break the news to Tofazzal’s mother who just went through heart surgery.

They fear she would not be able to survive the news.

Speaking to TODAY Online, Tofazzal’s brother shared that the last time the 33-year-old visited home was in 2018, when he got married.

However about 6 months ago, Tofazzal was anxious to return home for his mum’s heart surgery, even attempting to borrow money to travel back, reported The Straits Times (ST).

On his last phone call with his father, Tofazzal expressed that he wanted to visit home in June, before Hari Raya Haji.

Migrant worker in PIE accident was sole breadwinner of family

According to TODAY Online, Tofazzal had worked in Singapore for over 10 years.

Source

He was described by his cousin as the sole breadwinner of the family, remitting about S$470-S$784 (30,000 to 50,000 taka) back each month.

It was also Tofazzal’s hard-earned money that paid for his mother’s heart surgery which amounted to about 200,000 taka ($3,100).

Beyond that, his mother also needs blood pressure medicine and insulin due to diabetes.

His father is also diabetic and had just recovered from Covid-19 last month.

The 63-year-old shared that his son was a “very good boy” with a kind heart. He broke down while speaking about Tofazzal, pleading with the public for help, saying that they were “in a very bad situation”.

7 migrant workers still in hospital

Tofazzal’s body will be repatriated to Bangladesh on Friday (23 Apr).

Besides him, 16 other workers were on the lorry when the tragic accident struck.

Source

According to Migrant Workers’ Centre’s (MWC) Facebook post, as of 20 Apr evening, 9 of the workers were discharged from hospital.

7 others remain warded, including 2 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Those who wish to help the workers affected by the accident can donate through the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund here.

Migrant workers welfare group It’sRainingRaincoats is also offering grief counselling to Tofazzal’s family, reported TODAY Online.

Hope for safer transportation for workers

Ferrying workers in the back of lorries has long been a debated issue in Singapore.

Hopefully, such accidents will lead to real concrete action in better ensuring the safety of our migrant workers.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to Tofazzal’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

