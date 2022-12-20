Woman Misses An Exit While Practising Her Driving, Ends Up At Tuas Checkpoint

Woman Finds Herself At Tuas Checkpoint After Missing Exit On Trip

Driving can be pretty tricky for beginners. Every now and then, we might end up in an entirely different place altogether — even in Singapore.

Such was the case for Ms Jennifer Heng, who took her friend Ms Lim on a trip around the country to practise driving.

Unfortunately, they missed an exit and ended up at Tuas checkpoint — much to the hilarity of their friends.

Woman misses exit & reaches Tuas checkpoint

Speaking to MS News, Ms Heng shared that both she and Ms Lim had embarked on a trip on 15 Dec at around 3pm, with the latter behind the wheel.

However, they missed an exit at Tuas West Drive and found themselves at Tuas checkpoint.

To make matters worse, neither had their passports with them and the queue ahead was long. Initially, the women began to panic as they thought that they would have to go through the checkpoint after all.

Upon checking their GPS, however, they found that a U-turn up ahead would enable them to make a quick escape.

“So we just chilled inside the car while waiting for the queue and listened to some K-Pop songs to calm ourselves down,” Ms Heng explained.

Their mishap amused a number of their friends, one of whom called Ms Lim a “world traveller”.

Eventually, the duo managed to reach the U-turn and leave the area at around 4pm.

The jam had lasted about an hour, leaving them with enough time to make it for dinner with their friends.

Sparks hilarity among netizens

The video has since gone viral, with many viewers expressing their amusement at the OP’s misadventure.

One user noted that they would now be bringing along their passport in case they ever ended up in a similar predicament.

A few Malaysians even related to the pair’s plight. Many of them said they would often miss exits and end up at either of the checkpoints.

Folks who’ve driven in Woodlands shared similar sentiments. A user commented that she, too, would get lost in the area.

Another TikToker joked that with a passport ready, who knows if Ms Lim could end up driving all the way to Thailand instead.

Jokes aside, we hope the experience wasn’t too traumatising for Ms Heng and her friend.

Hopefully, this will serve to remind others to be more careful while driving — lest you end up taking an impromptu shopping trip to JB.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via e-mail at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @7ennifer_hengg on TikTok.