M’sia Girl Found Dead After Running Away From Home, Family Thanks Public For Help

Klang Girl Found Dead After Going Missing For 2 Days

A family in Klang, Malaysia experienced the unthinkable when their loved one went missing on Monday (24 Apr).

The cousin of the missing girl, 22-year-old university student Ang Hui Enn, posted a call for help on Facebook that evening.

However, she updated the post on Wednesday (26 Apr) with the tragic news that Ms Ang has been found dead.

Family finds missing girl in Malaysia

At slightly past midnight on Wednesday, Ms Ang’s cousin posted a heartbreaking update in the 巴生人 Facebook group.

The cousin confirmed that the girl had passed away not far from home.

Apart from confirming the sad news, they thanked the public for their help in trying to find the deceased.

However, while they appreciate the kind gestures, the family urges the public to stop calling them.

They also confirmed that they will not be accepting condolence money from netizens.

According to Wau Post, the family found Ms Ang on Tuesday afternoon (25 Apr).

Ran away from home after leaving suicide note

Ms Ang’s cousin first posted the call for help on Facebook at around 7pm on Monday.

In the post, she stated that Ms Ang has been missing for the entire day since 11am.

Additionally, it appeared as though the deceased had left the family home at Taman Sentosa in a white Myvi without her phone.

Upon unlocking the abandoned phone, the cousin realised that she had left a message.

Oriental Daily News reported that Ms Ang had written a note informing her family that she was going to commit suicide and asked them not to look for her.

While the family had reported the case to the local police, they also appealed for help from Klang residents.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Ms Ang’s family and hopes they are able to find closure after this tragic incident. May she rest in peace.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out to Samaritans of Singapore via their hotline at 1800-221-4444.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Wau Post.