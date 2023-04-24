M’sian Man Takes 2am Trips Across Causeway To Visit Son In Changi Prison Twice A Month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Man Drives From Johor To Singapore To Visit Son In Jail

Having a loved one in jail for an extended period is a tough thing to deal with.

Sometimes, not only the person imprisoned is punished for their crimes, but their families and friends too, who can no longer see them whenever they want.

This is even more difficult for a 67-year-old Malaysian man when his son is imprisoned across the Causeway in Singapore. However, this faithful father insists on making late-night trips to Changi Prison twice every month to see him.

According to 8world News, the father, Cheong Kah Pin, is a farmer from Johor Bahru (JB).

His son, Cheong Chun Yin, was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug-related charges.

Malaysian man says son was sent to jail for trafficking heroin in 2008

The 67-year-old begins his trip from Taman Johor Jaya, JB, at around 2am. He travels over 40km to Changi Prison twice a month to see his son for a mere 15 minutes each time.

Kah Pin typically reaches a petrol station near the prison complex at around 3am.

There, he will wait until the start of the prison’s official visiting hours, at 8am, to head inside. This routine has been going on for the past 10 years.

Chun Yin was arrested for trafficking heroin in 2008. He was reportedly helping a friend to deliver some items in exchange for RM8,000 (S$2,411) when he was caught.

He was initially sentenced to the mandatory death sentence. His family, including his father, kneeled before the Istana in 2011 to beg for clemency from then-President S R Nathan. They also sold their three properties and burned their savings for legal fees to save their son.

Thankfully, Chun Yin escaped the gallows. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane instead under new regulations in 2014.

The elder Cheong met with 8world near the petrol station at 4am during one of his visits. He told the news outlet that his son only said that his friend had a job offer for him and that he needed to go overseas for a few days.

“So, I enquired with the Singapore police when I learnt that was where he went. That was how I discovered my son had committed a crime and was arrested.”

Grandmother, in her 90s, never got to see her grandson again

Five months ago, Kah Pin’s mother, who was in her 90s, passed away. Her dying wish was to see her eldest grandson again, but she never got the chance to.

He told 8world that Chun Yin was his mother’s favourite grandson because he was always filial to her.

He always had her in mind and would always buy food for her.

Shortly before she passed, the grandmother apparently kicked up a fuss over wanting to see Chun Yin. Kah Pin agreed to bring her along on one of his journeys. But alas, she could not wait any longer.

Despite the pain and financial toll that Chun Yin has put on his family since his conviction, Kah Pin’s love for his son never wavered.

Malaysian man witnessed changes to Changi Prison over the years of visiting son in jail

Over the decade that Kah Pin has spent undertaking his late-night drives, he has witnessed the changes surrounding the vicinity of Changi Prison.

He saw a large tree turn into three smaller trees. What was once a petrol station is now a supermarket.

There was also a coffee shop nearby where he could rest while waiting to visit his son in the morning. However, it has since been shut down.

This resilient father visits the prison so regularly that even the staff at another petrol station, where he takes his pit stops now, recognise him.

Sometimes, they’ll even offer him some drinks while he waits.

A father’s love never ceases

He explained that while the trip only takes about 30 minutes, he goes out at 2am because it is safer.

Considering his age and the condition of his bike, he rides slower compared to most motorists. This is especially so if it is raining.

Embarking on his journey during the late hours also helps him to avoid the Causeway jams.

Kah Pin fell from his bike on two or three occasions when the roads were wet from the rain. However, despite the scrapes, he is still happy to continue his journey.

“It’s okay. I’ll just get up and continue riding my bike. I will only be happy when I see my son. I miss him a lot,” he said.

Chun Yin’s case may be reviewed in 2028. By then, he would have been incarcerated for 20 years, the required period for someone to serve their time before being assessed to see if they are suitable for remission.

That, hopefully, gives Kah Pin and the rest of his family a sliver of hope to hold on to — that one day they may be reunited with their beloved son again.

