3 S’pore Teenagers Reported Missing Within The Past Month, All 15-Year-Olds

3 Teenagers, Aged 15, Reported Missing In Singapore

Hearing news of your loved ones suddenly going missing can be tough to bear. After all, when they’re as young as 15, it’s difficult to imagine where they could be and whether they’re safe.

Three 15-year-old teenagers in Singapore have recently gone missing within a month.

Police are now appealing for information.

Jabez Sim Jun Hong last seen in Buangkok

On Wednesday (1 Mar), the Singapore Police Force put out an appeal for information for 15-year-old Jabez Sim Jun Hong.

Jabez has been missing since 3pm last Friday (24 Feb).

Jabez was last seen around Block 980C Buangkok Crescent.

He is the third teen to be reported missing over the past month.

Rayyan Dito Bin Abdullah, last seen in Ang Mo Kio

Just a day before the appeal above, the police had put out another notice regarding a different boy.

The SPF put out a public notice on Tuesday (28 Feb) about the disappearance of Rayyan Dito Bin Abdullah.

His last known location was Block 584 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on 26 Feb, at around 2pm.

Aw Yu En, last seen in Yishun

On 6 Feb, yet another 15-year-old was reported missing. The teenage girl, Aw Yu En, went missing on 30 Jan.

Yu En was last seen near Block 162 Yishun Street 11 at noon that day.

No other information is known about these three teens at the time of writing.

If you have any information about any of these children, please call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

You can also submit your tip online here. All your information will be kept confidential.

Featured image adapted from Straits Times and Singapore Police Force.