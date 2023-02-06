15-Year-Old Girl Missing For 1 Week, Last Seen Near Block In Yishun

15-Year-Old Missing Girl Was Last Seen Near Yishun Block, Police Appeal For Info

When a young person goes missing, it’s usually of great concern as they may be more vulnerable to those with malicious intent.

It’s also a huge strain on their parents, who might fear the worst for their child.

So we can imagine the distress to the relatives of a 15-year-old girl who’s been missing for almost one week.

She was last seen at a block in Yishun.

Girl missing since 30 Jan

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has identified the missing girl as Aw Yu En, 15, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She was last seen last Monday (30 Jan), at about 12 noon.

That means she’s been missing for more than one week – though it’s uncertain why the alert was sent out only after so long.

Missing girl last seen near Yishun block

Her last-known location was the vicinity of Block 162 Yishun Street 11.

It has not been revealed where specifically in the block she was seen.

Neither did the police specify what she was wearing.

Police appealing to public for help

The police are appealing to members of the public to help find Natalie.

Those who may have spotted her or have information about her whereabouts are encouraged to call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000.

Alternatively, they can submit information online via iWitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope for a happy ending

The disappearance of any person would be of great concern to their loved ones.

While some missing persons have turned up safe and sound after a short while, the whereabouts of others have remained a mystery for years.

For their loved ones’ sake, let’s hope the missing girl from Yishun will be soon so she can reunite with her family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Source: 8World News on Facebook by way of SPF and Google Maps.