Queue For Mister Donut In Bishan Stretches Over 2 Floors, Waiting Time Around 3 Hours

Singaporeans Queue For Mister Donut At Bishan Junction 8

The famous Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut has landed in Singapore. And the hype seems to be real with queues stretched over two entire floors at its Junction 8 outlet on opening day today (21 May).

To ensure as many people as possible get their doughnut fix, the chain has limited all customers to 10 doughnuts each.

Some people told MS News that they’d been queueing for over three hours — such was their determination to try Mister Donut out in Singapore.

Fans of Mister Donut excited for Singapore-exclusive flavours

Most people MS News spoke to had actually tried Mister Donut overseas and were fully on the hype train.

One of them, Janice, 28, came all the way from Clementi just to get her Mister Donut fix. She had been in the queue since 12.30pm when MS News spoke to her.

At first, she went to the second floor but was told to head downstairs to queue instead.

When she got down to the first floor, she was shocked to see that the queue was “four snakes long”.

“I’ve liked and eaten it all the times I’ve gone to Japan, so I knew I had to (get Mister Donut) today,” she professed.

Janice, who works in the media industry, is most excited about the Singapore-exclusive Pon De Ring Strawberry flavour.

Meanwhile, Yong Shun and Yi Ling, both 22, are veterans of queueing for Mister Donut, having done so when there was a pop-up in Jurong last year.

Similarly, they queued for a “very long time” back then. Some people reportedly queued for up to five hours.

Surprisingly, when the two visited Taiwan, there was no queue at the Mister Donut there.

As it’d been a while since they had the doughnuts, they decided to come and queue on opening day, and arrived at around 12pm.

Some in queue for over three hours

Grace, 16, and her younger brother, Isaac, had been in the queue for at least three hours, having queued since 11am.

The first time the students had the doughnuts was in Taiwan, and when they heard it was coming to Singapore, the Ang Mo Kio residents were “determined” to get a taste here as well.

Grace is most looking forward to the Pon De Ring Strawberry while Isaac has his eyes on the Pon De Ring Chocolate flavour.

Featured image by MS News.