Mister Donut Jurong Point Pop-Up Sees Snaking Queue, Customer Apparently Waited For 5 Hours

Mister Donut Jurong Point Pop-Up Sees Snaking Queue On Opening Day On 15 Jul

It’s no surprise that Singaporeans are in love with food, so much so that snaking queues are almost guaranteed whenever a new reputable eatery is in town. That was unsurprisingly the case for Japanese chain Mister Donut, which launched its first pop-up in Singapore on Friday (15 Jul).

A queue was apparently seen at Jurong Point hours before the highly-anticipated opening, with one fan apparently waiting up to five hours for a taste of the famed doughnuts.

The stall has since implemented purchase limits — each customer is only allowed to purchase up to 10 pieces of doughnuts.

Mister Donut Jurong Point pop-up sees snaking queue stretching across several stores

On Friday (15 Jul) morning, Jurong Point posted snippets of the queue situation via its Instagram page.

The queue spanned several stall fronts and easily comprised at least 50 customers.

According to a Facebook user, the line stretched across the entire Japanese Food Street and U-turned at some point along the narrow walkway.

This Instagram user shared that they spent five hours queueing before getting their hands on the doughnuts.

Speaking to 8 DAYS, the first person in line claimed that he arrived at about 9.30am — 1.5 hours before the stall officially opened.

Opens daily from 11am

The popular chain announced its foray into Singapore earlier this week on 11 Jul.

According to the Facebook page WAttention Plaza, the pop-up commenced on Friday (15 Jul) and will be around for about a month.

Customers have 16 flavours to choose from, including their signature Pon De Ring — a Japanese-style doughnut that’s reportedly lighter and softer than conventional ones.

In light of the overwhelming response, the stall had to implement purchase controls on the second day of opening. These include:

Maximum of 10 pieces per customer

Maximum of four pieces from Pon De Ring series

WAttention Plaza also explained that 3,300 pieces of doughnuts are available daily and that the stall may close earlier, presumably after everything’s sold out.

Given that high demand is expected over the weekend, customers are advised to visit the pop-up on weekdays instead.

If you’re thinking of heading down to give it a try, here are the deets:



Mister Donut @ Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-78A, Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (or until sold out) daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

For more information on the pop-up, check out our colleagues’ recommendations here.

Doughnut hype is real in Singapore

Though not everyone may be willing to spend hours queueing for doughnuts, it seems there’s a large segment of our population who doesn’t mind doing so.

Perhaps this has to do with the fact that it has been two years since folks in Singapore are able to go on leisure trips to Japan, where Mister Donut hails from.

But if you plan on heading down to the pop-up soon, perhaps it might be wise to heed the advice and visit on a weekday instead.

