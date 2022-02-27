Jurong Point Store’s Hoarding Board Collapses On 24 Feb

While freak accidents can occur at any point in time, we never really expect them to happen to us.

For several shoppers in the West, however, freak accidents were something they had to get up close and personal with while out on a simple trip to the mall.

Source

A hoarding board over a Jurong Point store fell, injuring 3 shoppers—2 of them were sent to the hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Hoarding board fell while Jurong Point store was under renovation

According to Shin Min Daily News, a hoarding board that was over a unit on the 3rd floor fell, injuring 3 shoppers, at around 6pm on 24 Feb (Thursday).

The Chinese daily received calls and photos from readers, telling them that the hoarding board fell on the walkway near the escalator.

2 of the victims, a 34-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, were rushed to Ng Tong Feng General Hospital.

They were said to be conscious at the time of the incident, and both were discharged the next day.

A third shopper reportedly suffered minimal injuries. He declined to be taken to the hospital and was released.

MOM informs mall operators to install hoarding boards properly

On Friday (25 Feb), The New Paper reported that the affected unit was under renovation and leased out by BHG, a departmental store in Jurong Point.

A BHG spokesperson confirmed that the hoarding board was to protect the unit undergoing renovation works.

Police are currently investigating the incident. All renovation works in the unit have been stopped to assist with the investigation.

BHG has reached out to affected shoppers to offer their assistance and support as well.

The Ministry of Manpower has informed Jurong Point mall operators to install all hoarding boards properly to prevent accidents.

Operators must adhere to safety measures

With the possibility of such mishaps occurring in the workplace, it is vital to adhere to safety protocols and SOPs in public spaces.

Our well wishes are with the shoppers affected by this incident, and we hope that safety measures are increased as a result of what has occurred.

While freak accidents can be rare, they do happen. Although it’s not 100% preventable, we can do our best to stay vigilant.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Jurong Point on Facebook.