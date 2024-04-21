Suspected killer Mitchell Ong reportedly married with a daughter, lives in Bukit Timah condo

Mitchell Ong is suspected of killing fellow Singaporean Audrey Fang in Spain

More information has been uncovered about 43-year-old Singaporean Mitchell Ong, who is suspected of killing fellow Singaporean Audrey Fang in Spain.

He is reportedly married with a daughter in primary school, according to media reports.

Mitchell Ong reportedly married since 2012

After Ong was identified by the Spanish media, 8world News reported that he lived in a Bukit Timah condominium.

Upon going down to his apartment, reporters found that he was married.

A search through local marriage registry records showed that Ong had registered his marriage to his wife in June 2012.

He also has a daughter in primary school

Besides a wife, Ong also reportedly has a daughter.

The girl is now in primary school.

The family live in the Bukit Timah condo with his elderly mother.

Ex-business partner says Ong owed him money

A former business partner of Ong’s also spoke to 8world and confirmed that he had a wife and daughter.

The man, who declined to reveal his name, said he had entered into a business relationship with Ong about 10 years ago.

However, the partnership didn’t end well, with the dup splitting up due to differences in opinion.

Ong also allegedly owed him a lot of money, the former partner said.

The man described Ong as “eloquent”, “good at selling things” having a lot of business ideas. But he was also very capricious and the duo’s relationship ended up becoming strained.

After splitting up, the former business partner cut off all contact with Ong and hasn’t spoken to him for many years, he said.

Finally, he revealed that Ong has two older brothers, his father has passed away and he is close to his mother.

He has been registered under six companies

As for Ong’s business affairs, he has reportedly been registered as an owner or shareholder of six companies, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records obtained by 8world.

insurance and financial management tuition and education support services trading and retail of computer equipment and office supplies

However, five of these companies are now defunct, leaving only one company still in operation.

That was established as early as 1972 as an insurance and financial management company, and Ong was reportedly registered as its sole director in 2009.

But when reporters went down to the company’s registered address, an education centre was operating on the premises.

Staff there claimed not to have heard of the company’s name nor did they know Ong.

Mitchell Ong describes himself as 1.88m-tall gym bro

On Ong’s Instagram profile, which is still active, he describes himself as a towering 1.88m-tall “Power Asian”.

He’s also apparently a “bro” of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB).

While there are no photos of any family members, there are numerous photos of him working out at the gym.

There are also photos of him attending an electronic dance music (EDM) festival in Belgium and visiting various European destinations like Spain, Greece and Poland.

La Verda described him as someone who dressed in expensive clothes, stayed in luxury hotels and rented high-end cars.

His most recent post was of him in a comic book store in Alicante, Spain. It was made on 4 April, one day before Ms Fang arrived in Spain and five days before she was last seen.

Alicante was also where he was arrested by the police on Tuesday (16 April).

A large amount of cash was found in his hotel room, reported Levante El Mercantil Valenciano, another Spanish media outlet.

He was also wearing sneakers worth €1,000 (S$1,451).

Deceased’s family believe ‘economic motive’ was behind her death

On Friday (19 April), Ong, 43, appeared in court over the suspected killing of Ms Fang, whose body was found on 10 April, riddled with stab wounds.

He was remanded in provisional detention without bail, reported Spanish news outlet La Verdad.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Fang had mentioned to her family that she might be meeting a friend in Spain but didn’t share further details.

Her family believe there was an “economic motive” behind her death as she was recently involved in some investment fund and had recently transferred money to an unidentified third party, according to La Verda.

