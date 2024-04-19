Video shows car picked up S’porean woman in Spain before her body was found

Car picked up Singaporean Audrey Fang the night before her body was found in Spain

Before Singaporean Audrey Fang’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in Spain, she was picked up by a car at her hotel.

The police knew this after reviewing CCTV footage of the car, which has been released.

This was the last recorded evidence of her whereabouts.

Body of woman found in car parking lot 150km from Spain hotel

The lifeless body of Ms Fang, 39, was found at a carpark lot in Abanilla, a municipality in the Murcia region, on 10 April.

Her body, which reportedly had more than 30 stab wounds, had somehow travelled 150km away from her hotel, which was in Jávea.

The architect was on a solo trip to the European country.

Spain police find footage of car that picked up woman before body was found

Spain’s Civil Guard, which is one of its police forces, reviewed CCTV footage at her hotel and found that Ms Fang left at about 8.45pm local time on 9 April, i.e. the night before her body was found, reported La Verdad.

She had reportedly arranged for a person to pick her up outside her hotel.

The footage released by the Civil Guard on X showed the car that picked her up going through a gantry to enter the carpark.

The dark grey sedan then passes in front of the camera, causing the Civil Guard to be able to ascertain the make and model of the vehicle.

This allowed them to trace the vehicle’s route.

Driver of car caught on camera

The Civil Guard found that the car subsequently travelled to Alicante, about one hour’s drive from Jávea.

In that city, it was captured by cameras in a carpark near a hotel.

The car’s driver, a man, was also caught on camera.

He was seen buying a parking ticket from a machine.

He was later identified as a 43-year-old Singaporean.

Later, he would travel to Abanilla, the municipality where Ms Fang’s body was found.

He then returned to his hotel in Alicante.

Man arrested on 16 April, officers search his room

On Tuesday (16 April), the Civil Guard arrested the man at his hotel.

The video it posted showed a man in a black top and black pants with handcuffs on his wrists being led by officers into a hotel room.

He sat on a chair while they searched his room, ostensibly looking for evidence of a crime.

Officers can be seen going through his luggage and laying out his belongings on the bed.

A bouquet of flowers was also seen on a table in the room.

Suspect & woman have have been romantically involved: Civil Guard

As for the motive for the killing, a Civil Guard spokesman told The Straits Times (ST) that it’s still under investigation.

However, they do know that the suspect and Ms Fang knew each other.

Thus, they may have been in a romantic relationship, the spokesman added.

Suspect appears in court on 19 April

On 19 April, the suspect appeared at a court in Murcia, reported Spanish news site The Olive Press.

He arrived in handcuffs, emerging from a Civil Guard van with two officers.

The hearing was attended by Ms Fang’s brother and two other relatives, who arrived with an interpreter.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, their lawyer Manuel Martinez said the family are “obviously in shock” and need “moral support”.

He will be asking for the suspect to be remanded in prison before trial.

Featured image adapted from Guardia Civil on X.