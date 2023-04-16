MOE May Impose Mask-Wearing In Schools If More Students Experience Respiratory Symptoms

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MOE Says Absenteeism Among Students Due To Infections Manageable

Last Friday (14 Apr), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung spoke about the current situation of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

He shared that 30% were reinfections and that the virus was now endemic in Singapore.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has now also addressed the issue of rising cases in the country.

They have stated that absenteeism among students due to infections is currently manageable.

However, if a sizeable number begin to exhibit respiratory symptoms, MOE may bring back mask-wearing rules in schools.

MOE might impose mask-wearing in schools again

Replying to queries from Channel NewsAsia (CNA), MOE said that absenteeism among students due to flu-related illnesses has remained manageable.

This was in light of a recent increase in Covid-19 cases, with daily infections rising to 4,000 the week before 14 Apr.

In situations where more students begin exhibiting respiratory symptoms after falling ill, schools will step up measures to prevent it from spreading.

Such will involve cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas, as well as imposing targeted measures like mask-wearing.

MOE aware of recent spike in infections

The ministry also stated it was aware of the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, The Straits Times (ST) reports. As such, they will continue to monitor the situation in schools.

They advised parents to seek medical attention for their children if they are unwell and let them rest at home.

In addition, pupils are urged to engage in practising good hygiene habits, such as washing their hands.

“The safety and well-being of students is our priority,” MOE said.

They encouraged parents and students to be socially responsible and guard against seasonal influenza periods and Covid-19 infection waves, which may occasionally occur due to the virus being endemic in Singapore.

