Mongrel Family With 2 Puppies Allegedly Put Down

Stray animals have a tough life. As they are homeless, they have to wander around with their offspring in tow, searching for sustenance and shelter.

Due to this, some may find their presence in the neighbourhood a nuisance and lodge a complaint with the authorities.

Recently, a welfare group brought to attention a family of mongrels who had allegedly been put down after residents from a neighbouring condominium complained about them.

The decision was reportedly made without approaching welfare groups nor their feeders. The matter has been escalated to several Members of Parliament (MPs) to seek answers.

As a precaution, the welfare group also urges feeders to keep a lookout for their neutered dogs to prevent such a tragedy from recurring.

Mongrel family with 2 puppies allegedly put down due to complaints

According to the post by A Mongrel’s Journey, a mongrel family was allegedly put down after there were complaints from a neighbouring condominium.

The family comprised a mother dog called Tiramisu, her “buddy”, and 2 puppies that were about 6 months old.

Tiramisu’s feeder first posted about the tragedy when it occurred as they felt upset.

The mongrel family was alleged to have been put down due to their timid behaviour. Though the post mentioned that the dogs could be shy and fearful of humans, they were still gentle.

The mongrel puppies would even wag their tails when their names were called.

Unfortunately, the feeder heard about the news on the same day they realised the dogs’ food had been left untouched for a while.

Welfare group seeks justice for mongrel family

In light of this incident, A Mongrel’s Journey aims to seek justice for the innocent mongrel family who lost their lives.

The group shared that Tiramisu has successfully evaded capture for many years. Hence this tragedy raised suspicion of the methods employed to catch her before her demise.

Furthermore, the post claimed that no welfare groups were approached to take the family in, nor were their feeders informed about the decision.

A Mongrel’s Journey has since brought this issue up to the MP to demand accountability and answers from the authorities.

They also urged feeders to keep a lookout for their dogs to prevent them from getting caught and put down.

Hope authorities will provide answers

It is unfortunate to see animal lovers suffer such a loss in their lives. This is especially when they had forged a bond with the strays who were under their care.

MS News has since reached out to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) for comment.

We hope AVS will shed more light on the incident and offer an answer to the welfare group’s pleas.

Rest in peace, Tiramisu and family.

