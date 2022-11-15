Monkey Tries To Pull Former Miss Peru’s Top Off, Slaps Her After Being Stopped

Mischievous Monkey Attacks Former Miss Peru In Indonesia

In Singapore, monkeys have gained infamy over several incidents of a particularly invasive nature.

Residents have gone on high alert as a result, keeping a lookout for the creatures.

However, such cases aren’t exclusive to Singapore. Recently, the former Miss Peru had a shocking encounter with a primate in Indonesia.

During a visit to the local zoo, a monkey attempted to pry her tube off. When she intervened, it became infuriated and slapped her face.

Miss Peru poses for photo with monkey in Indonesia before getting attacked

According to a TikTok by Ms Paula Manzanal, the incident occurred on 12 Sep.

While on a trip to Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali, Indonesia, she posed for a picture with a long-tailed macaque.

The cheeky monkey then attempted to pull down the front of her strapless top.

When she prevented it from doing so, it grew furious and slapped her.

The video ends with Ms Manzanal explaining, “I just didn’t want it to touch me,” in the caption.

Netizens urge her to be cautious

The video has quickly grown viral, with many users expressing concern for Ms Manzanal in the wake of her peculiar encounter.

One user noted that she was lucky to have avoided a bite from the monkey.

While uncommon, there are cases of macaques biting or scratching humans, according to a research document by the Tasmanian government.

Another user suggested that the monkey’s actions could be a result of him defending himself.

“I think his little fingernail got caught, and he must have thought that they wanted to tie him up, and he got scared,” they said.

However, others saw the hilarity in the situation, with one netizen commenting that witnessing the monkey’s cheeky behaviour did make them laugh.

Jokes aside, monkeys move unpredictably and can potentially bring harm or steal our belongings if we aren’t careful enough. Do remember to keep your distance when you’re in the presence of one.

Featured image adapted from @paulamanzz on TikTok.