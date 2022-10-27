Monkeys Invade S’pore Woman’s Home Toilet, Steal Bath Products & Shoot Death Stares

Monkeys Invade Woman’s Home Toilet & Steal Bath Products

Monkeys’ antics have drawn the ire of residents all over Singapore for their invasive nature. Scaling building walls and snatching bags are just some of the things they’ve done in recent times.

However, the primates have recently become bolder, with one troop invading a woman’s residential toilet.

After making a ruckus in the bathroom, the monkeys decided to steal some bath products before escaping the scene.

One of them dropped a bottle of shampoo in the process, and even managed to shoot the woman a death stare before fleeing.

Monkeys steal bath products & shoot death stares after invading home toilet

On 26 Oct, a TikTok user shared a video of her jaw-dropping encounter with a troop of invasive monkeys.

At the start of the 30-second clip, the OP says she heard sounds coming from the toilet. Upon opening the door, she saw monkeys entering the bathroom through the windows.

Once they started pushing through the blinds, the OP scurried away and closed the door behind her.

Taking the courage to peer into the toilet again, she observed that numerous monkeys kept going in and out of the toilet.

Some of them even made themselves feel at home by sitting perched on the shower curtain pole.

After chilling for long enough, the monkeys decided to steal the bath products in the toilet and proceeded to grab some off the shelves.

Taking turns, each monkey reached out for a bath product, but only one of them appeared to be successful.

But on its way out the window, the bottle of shampoo slipped out of the monkey’s hands and onto the floor below.

Funnily enough, the monkey peered below the blinds to have a look at its mistake before shooting the OP a death glare.

The video ends with the OP closing the door, with a caption that reads, “not dealing with this rn (right now)”.

Monkeys have been wandering near home for years

Providing some context in the comments section, the OP reveals that the monkeys have been coming to her house for years as she lives near a forest.

However, this was the first time they entered her toilet.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Wonder what the monkeys would’ve done with the bath products

One can only wonder what the monkeys would have done with the bath products.

We’re all for cleanliness, but it would be a huge surprise if we see these monkeys lathering themselves up with soap anytime soon.

Let’s hope this will be the last time they’re here for a stealing spree, for everyone’s sake.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.