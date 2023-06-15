Motorcyclist Crashes Into Barrier On M’sia Viaduct, Falls 30m Off Bridge & Passes Away

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Plummets Off Bridge In Fatal Selangor Accident On 14 June

A motorcyclist in Malaysia suffered a horrific death in a freak accident on Wednesday (14 June).

The victim, a man in his 60s, lost control of his vehicle after reportedly colliding with another rider coming from the opposite direction.

Unfortunately, the impact caused him to hit the road barrier and fall off the bridge.

Authorities found the victim dead at the scene and are looking for the other rider who allegedly fled after the accident.

Rider falls off bridge after attempting to avoid motorcyclist riding against traffic

The Sun Daily reported that the accident happened at around 1.1opm yesterday (14 June) in Ampang, Selangor.

Two riders had reportedly collided on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), causing one motorcyclist to plummet off the bridge.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the incident occurred at the turn of a viaduct.

Based on the closed-circuit television video footage, the a motorcyclist was riding on the right shoulder, against the flow of traffic.

As the rider made the turn, the victim emerged and promptly crashed into the left shoulder, presumably as he was trying to avoid the other motorcycle.

Following this, the rider fell off his vehicle and over the barrier.

Motorcyclist falls 30-metres from elevated expressway

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the impact of the crash caused the victim to plunge 30 metres onto the ground.

“His body was found lying prostrate behind the Sungai Klang SMART Control Station,” he said.

The man, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to China Press, the other motorcyclist had fled the scene.

Hence, authorities are working to identify the suspect and track down their whereabouts.

MS News extends our condolences to the rider’s family, may he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram and China Press on Facebook.