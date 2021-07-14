Motorcyclist In Accident Along Dairy Farm Road On 1 Jul

When motorcyclists get involved in accidents, they’re often susceptible to the most harm.

On 1 Jul at around 11.30am, a motorcyclist met with an accident along Dairy Farm Road.

Source

He subsequently blacked out and could not remember what had happened.

He’s now appealing for video footage of the accident on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Source

Motorcyclist hit when turning out of Dairy Farm Road

The motorcyclist shared that he was in an accident along Dairy Farm Road earlier this month on 1 Jul.

Source

Some time between 11.20am and 11.51am, he was about to turn out of the road when the accident occurred.

According to the Facebook post, the motorcyclist said he was not speeding prior to the accident.

Images after the accident show the man being treated at the roadside with his right leg badly injured. It’s unclear who had called for help.

Appeals for video footage of accident

The motorcyclist was later brought to the hospital for treatment.

Source

He claims that following the accident, he blacked out until the next day and could not remember what had happened.

When asked questions about where he was hit and how, he had no idea.

Recalling that many cars were also taking the exit as he was turning, the motorcyclist is now appealing for any video footage of his accident.

Reach out to the motorcyclist if you have information

Sometimes, accidents can happen so quickly that even those involved do not know what hit them.

At the end of the day, nothing beats video evidence of what had actually happened.

So if you happened to be along Dairy Farm Road that day and captured the accident, do reach out to the motorcyclist via SG Road Vigilante on Facebook here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.