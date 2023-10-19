Mount Faber Nasi Lemak Founder Passes Away At 85, Son Will Continue Running Business

Mount Faber Nasi Lemak Founder Koh Ah Kim Passes Away At Age 85

Foodies in Singapore would be familiar with Mount Faber Nasi Lemak, which has been in operation for almost 50 years.

Sadly, its founder, Madam Koh Ah Kim, was revealed to have passed away recently. She was 85 years old.

Her only son will continue to run the eatery, which moved from Kreta Ayer to Sago Street last year.

Founder of Mount Faber Nasi Lemak died on 13 Oct

According to Shin Min Daily News, Madam Koh died peacefully last Friday (13 Oct) at the age of 85.

Her eldest daughter, Lin Qian Ru (transliterated from Mandarin), shared that Madam Koh was first diagnosed with kidney disease four years ago.

Since then, she’s been hospitalised three times — once in 2019, and another in 2021.

During her final visit, she was in the hospital for about a week before passing away.

Madam Koh leaves behind four daughters, one son, and nine grandchildren.

Her son, Lin Heng Guan (transliterated from Mandarin), started taking over the business in 2016 after Madam Koh had a mild stroke.

Now that she’s gone, everything will be completely managed by him.

Started nasi lemak business in 1975

Lin An Qi (transliterated from Mandarin), the second eldest daughter, shared that her father used to sell office equipment.

However, the business wasn’t doing so well, so he pivoted to selling nasi lemak instead.

Madam Koh learned to make nasi lemak from the Nyonya wife of her husband’s cousin.

She began selling them in 1975, with her husband delivering the food to customers.

The enterprising Madam Koh later turned the garage of a black-and-white bungalow in Mount Faber into a kitchen to prepare her nasi lemak. And that’s how the name of the company came about.

In 1985, they opened a store at 50 Prince Philip Avenue, which has since been demolished.

Mr Lin recalled him and his siblings waking up early in the morning to help prepare the nasi lemak.

At their peak, they were selling about 3,000 packets of nasi lemak every day.

About a decade ago, the eatery moved to Kreta Ayer Road.

They shifted again to their current location on Sago Street last year when the previous lease could not be renewed.

Came from family of nasi lemak sellers

Madam Koh’s family is pretty much nasi lemak royalty.

Her older sister, Madam Koh Ah Tan, founded Ponggol Nasi Lemak, while her younger sister, Madam Susan Koh, is the woman behind Bali Nasi Lemak.

Mr Lin added that one of his cousins also runs Fong Seng Fast Food Nasi Lemak in Clementi.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the family of Madam Koh. May she rest in peace.

