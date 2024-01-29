2 MPV Drivers Get Into Confrontation On Sentosa Gateway, Police Investigating Incident

Toyota MPV Drivers Get Into Confrontation After Apparent Accident On Sentosa Gateway

Two multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) drivers got into an ugly confrontation on Sentosa Gateway recently, resulting in angry voices, vulgar language and a raised fist.

This happened after an apparent accident between the two vehicles.

The police are reportedly investigating the incident.

Confrontation occurs after apparent MPV accident on Sentosa Gateway

A 3-minute-long video of the confrontation between the MPV drivers on Sentosa Gateway was posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

According to the Facebook page, it took place on Sunday (28 Jan).

It started after the two black Toyotas had apparently gotten into an accident, with one in front of the other in the right lane of the road that leads to Sentosa.

A few occupants had gotten out of the vehicle and were using their smartphones to take photos of the vehicles.

When the man behind the camera asks, in an agitated tone, “you show what first?”, a woman starts filming him.

When he approaches the group, which comprises three women and a man, and continues asking the question, the man in a blue shirt proceeds to show him the middle finger.

Undeterred, the man behind the camera then changes his question to: “Why you show me?” and “Why you show the finger to me?”

One man raises his fist, the other falls down

Ignoring him, the group continues to take photos of the MPVs and the man.

They then return to their MPV — the one at the rear — but the man behind the camera approaches the driver’s door.

The man in the blue shirt, before entering the driver’s seat, points his finger at him and utters an expletive relating to his mother.

This causes the man behind the camera to get louder and appear to hold the driver’s door in an apparent effort to prevent them from leaving.

That’s when the man in the blue shirt approaches and raises his fist at him.

The man behind the camera then falls to the ground.

He gets up quickly, yelling at the top of his voice, and still recording.

As the occupants of the rear MPV go back inside, he demands to know:

How can you hammer me?

He then runs up to the driver’s door again and appears to grab on to it, yelling:

Uncle, you cannot beat me!

He also asks in Mandarin: “Why did you beat me?”

Rear MPV drives off despite attempts to block it

The driver in the blue shirt gets out of his vehicle again, but is persuaded to go back in by the women.

Eventually, the MPV at the rear attempts to drive away, but is blocked by the man behind the camera, who is still making noise.

He stumbles and falls again, and the car manages to drive off.

Another video shows the other side of incident

Another video of the confrontation has emerged, this time seemingly taken from the MPV in the rear.

Posted on Facebook by PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE:Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde, it shows the other driver, who is wearing a pink shirt, standing in front of their car and recording them with his phone.

As the car attempts to drive off, the man moves very close to it and gestures to the side, appearing to try to catch the attention of other cars driving past.

He then falls theatrically backwards onto the road.

He gets up quickly, though, and continues gesturing frantically while continuing to record.

Eventually, the car manages to swerve around him and get away, ending the tense confrontation.

Police investigating MPV drivers’ confrontation on Sentosa Gateway

In response to queries, the police told TODAY Online that have received a report over the incident.

They are investigating an altercation between two MPV drivers, they said.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook and PROFESSIONAL PHV DRIVERS SINGAPORE:Grab, Gojek,Tada n Ryde on Facebook.