MRT Passenger Allegedly Uses Knife To Scratch Feet & Knock On Train Doors, Gets 7 Months’ Jail

Man Sentenced To 7 Months’ Jail After Brandishing Knife On MRT

There are many things you’re not allowed to do on an MRT train, but pulling out a knife is probably near the top of that list.

That is exactly what Abdul Nasir did on 30 July this year on a train on the North-South Line (NSL).

The 55-year-old proceeded to scratch his feet with the weapon and banged it against the train doors.

Following his arrest, Abdul Nasir admitted that he intended to use the knife on his roommate, hence the court sentenced him to seven months’ jail.

Man brandishes knife on MRT train

The incident took place earlier this year on 30 July, Shin Min Daily News reported.

55-year-old Abdul Nasir boarded the train at Sembawang MRT Station at 6.43pm.

As the train approached Ang Mo Kio MRT Station at 7pm, the nearby passengers suddenly heard a loud noise.

Abdul Nasir had accidentally dropped a kitchen knife, wrapped in a newspaper. The sight shocked the other passengers.

The accused then proceeded to pick the knife up and ‘unsheathed’ it from the newspaper. He allegedly waved the kitchen knife around and even scratched his foot with it.

This behaviour did not help the nerves of the passengers in the carriage, who became very frightened.

Intended to use the knife against roommate

His bizarre exploits did not stop there, however. At 7.20pm, Abdul Nasir suddenly moved to the train doors and banged on them with his knife.

While he struck the doors, he also started yelling into thin air.

The accused subsequently alighted at City Hall MRT Station to switch to the East-West Line. He then got off that train without incident at Kallang MRT Station.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested the man the next day at 5.50pm, seizing the kitchen knife as well.

During police investigations, Abdul Nasir confessed that he had gotten into a dispute with his roommate over rent.

As his roommate provoked him, the accused intended to use the kitchen knife to “teach him a lesson”.

Worried about losing rental flat

The accused pleaded guilty under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Representing himself in court, Abdul Nasir promised that he no longer used drugs and that he would turn over a new leaf.

He implored the judge for a lenient sentence, as if he stayed in jail for too long he would lose his rental flat.

The judge noted that the accused had frightened the public with the knife. He added that the defendant had intended to use the knife against his roommate.

Thus, the court sentenced Abdul Nasir to seven months’ jail.

However, the judge also said that he could arrange for a social worker to help the defendant with the housing issue following his release.

Earlier this year, a man who threatened a delivery rider with a knife over spilled coffee got eight weeks in jail.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Markus Spiske on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.