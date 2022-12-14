MRT Lady Has Charges Withdrawn, Given Stern Warning After Consideration Of Facts & Circumstances: AGC

MRT Lady Acquitted Of Charges After AGC Gives Her Stern Warning

Last year, Tan Beow Hiong, also known as the ‘MRT Lady’, was filmed making derogatory remarks towards train passengers based on their race.

In Jun 2021, she was charged with public nuisance and committing acts that may jeopardise racial and religious harmony.

However, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Wednesday (14 Dec) that Tan has been given a stern warning following “careful consideration of the facts and circumstances”.

All three of her charges have also been withdrawn.

MRT lady given stern warning partly due to delusional disorder

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the court granted Tan a discharge amounting to an acquittal on Tuesday (13 Dec). This means she cannot be charged again with the same offences.

The AGC explained that the decision to issue her a stern warning and withdraw the charges came about after considering the circumstances, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Namely, that Tan was found to be suffering from a delusionary disorder that magnified her prejudices as well as impaired her social judgment.

She also believed that she was constantly being persecuted, which might explain some of her YouTube video descriptions.

According to ST, Tan lacked insight into her own condition and refused to receive treatment under a mandatory treatment order.

Additionally, she had spent two weeks in remand. This would have been considered by the court when sentencing her if she were convicted, the AGC said.

It is unclear if she is currently receiving treatment.

Filmed making derogatory comments

On 18 Jun 2021, Tan was charged after viral videos emerged of her ranting at other MRT passengers and making offensive comments about their race.

She was heard questioning people’s educational backgrounds and race on the MRT, which was filmed and uploaded online.

Tan also had her own YouTube channel containing self-taken videos with derogatory titles as well as acts of harassment, including asking people to leave her alone.

YouTube terminated her account as it violated its harassment and cyberbullying policy, it said last year.

After she was charged, real estate company Knight Frank Singapore, where Tan was an associate, announced that she had been fired.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers takes a serious view of words or conduct which wound the racial feelings of any person or prejudice our racial harmony and community relations,” AGC said.

Offenders who commit such acts will be dealt with accordingly.

