MRT Passengers Hold Trays Of Up To 10 Phones, S’poreans Wonder What They’re Doing

MRT Passengers Holding Trays Of Phones Spark Curiosity On TikTok

In 2018, a Taiwanese grandpa went viral for playing Pokémon GO on 11 phones that were affixed to his bicycle.

Recently in Singapore, a TikTok user spotted a scene on the MRT that seemed reminiscent of this story.

On Tuesday (21 Feb), Quokka, or @quokkasia on TikTok, posted a video of two MRT passengers carrying trays of mobile phones.

The clip amused viewers, some of whom guessed that the passengers may be avid Pokémon GO fans.

Many others, however, surmised that they were most likely testing the network connectivity of different types of phones on the MRT.

Two passengers sit nonchalantly with trays of phones on their laps

The TikTok video, which has since gained over 1 million views, shows the two MRT passengers sitting in an MRT cabin with their arms crossed.

One of them had at least 10 phones neatly laid out on the tray.

The other passenger’s tray appeared to hold several phones and one tablet.

For most of the 16-second clip, both men appeared to be sitting rather nonchalantly, minding their own business. As one of them stared into space, the other yawned while observing his tablet screen.

Quokka captioned his video, “Brothers. I don’t know what to say…”, highlighting his disbelief at the scene before his eyes.

Netizens guess what they are doing

With the video going viral within days, curious viewers took to the comments section to guess what the passengers might be doing.

Many believed that they might have been playing Pokémon GO and were surprised that the game is “still alive”. Quokka noted, however, that the supposed players didn’t seem so.

One TikTok user likened the scene to something they had seen before, with people actually using multiple phones to play Pokémon GO.

However, several others commented that the two passengers might actually be conducting network coverage tests.

An eagle-eyed commenter pointed out that one of the passengers had a visitor pass clipped onto his shirt. This apparently indicates that they could be testing the network connectivity of different models of phones on the MRT.

Speaking to MS News, Quokka shared his belief that they were indeed network signal testers.

An uncommon sight on the MRT

It’s not every day that you spot someone with 10 phones laid out on their lap.

Whatever the two passengers were doing with the phones, it was definitely an interesting sight to behold.

Featured image adapted from @quokkasia on TikTok.