Multi-Ministry Task Force To Stand Down After Measures Ease, No More ‘Fantastic Four’ At Press Cons

Multi-Ministry Task Force To Stand Down On 13 Feb As Singapore Returns To DORSCON Green

Many of us in Singapore may not realise it, but it has been three years since we were first introduced to the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF), convened to tackle the threat of Covid-19.

But as the coronavirus recedes into the background, it’s also time to say bid farewell to the ‘Fantastic Four’ who have seen us through the pandemic. At least for the time being.

On Thursday (9 Feb), it was announced that the MTF will stand down from next Monday (13 Feb) as Singapore transitions to DORSCON Green, leaving the management of the pandemic to the health ministry.

Now that the MTF is standing down, let us look back at how it came into formation and some of its iconic moments that will remain etched in Singaporeans’ hearts forever.

Formed in Jan 2020, more than 3 years ago

The MTF was formed on 22 Jan 2020 to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coincidentally, on the day after the MTF was formed, Singapore confirmed its case of Covid-19.

Initially, the MTF was co-chaired by then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and then-National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

Current Health Minister Ong Ye Kung only joined the task force in Apr 2021.

Taking one for the team

One of the MTF’s most iconic moments came in Jun 2021 when the task force was presented with a question by the press.

When presented with the question, Minster Ong seemingly gulped and directed his vision towards his right.

The camera then panned in a sitcom style, completely moving past Minister Gan.

With the camera finally landing on Minister Wong, he looked stunned but immediately composed himself before handling the question like a pro.

Attended MTF meeting virtually the next month

In another MTF press conference that took place the next month, however, the panel look slightly different.

Instead of the four men seated across the long table, Minister Wong appeared via a large TV panel at the side instead.

Turns out, Minister Wong had just returned from the G20 in Venice and had to serve his Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Announced tough but necessary measures

Amidst all the fun and jokes, the MTF also had to make some difficult announcements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the ‘Circuit Breaker’ in Apr 2020 to the three-phased approach which lasted a year, the MTF has announced tough but necessary measures that affected residents from all walks of life.

But not all announcements were bad.

In Mar 2022, the MTF announced that the group size limit for mask-off social gatherings will be increased from five to 10. Masks were also made optional when outdoors.

Thank you, Multi-Ministry Task Four-ce

The Covid-19 pandemic that has plagued Singapore and the world has been nothing short of painful.

Nonetheless, we are grateful to the MTF for rising to the occasion by coming up with the necessary measures to see Singapore through the storm.

Though the task force will be stepping down for now, Lawrence Wong said in a rather ‘Avengers’ manner that “any time the button is pressed, [the MTF] will stand up again”.

Until then, let us thank the MTF for their hard work — and pray that we need not see them regroup anytime soon.

