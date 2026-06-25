S’porean mum who cares for son with autism wins S$10K from grocery delivery purchase

Singaporean mum wins S$10,000 cash prize after buying groceries

A 31-year-old Singaporean mum recently won S$10,000 by simply getting her usual groceries delivered.

Ms Nabeelah, the mother of a six-year-old son with autism, was completely unaware of the campaign run by Sheng Siong and foodpanda.

From 22 June, shoppers stand a chance to win S$10,000 daily if they place their grocery orders on the delivery platform.

The campaign runs until 19 July, so many customers can still get a chance to bring home the prize money.

Mum caring for son with autism relies on online delivery services

Ms Nabeelah did not know her purchase had qualified her for the draw.

For her winning purchase, the mother was simply getting a last-minute top-up of their household staples.

Ms Nabeelah relies on online delivery services due to her son who has autism.

As a result of their circumstances, taking trips to the supermarket is not always straightforward.

She places around three orders a week for both grocery purchases and meal orders.

The regular Sheng Siong shopper was pleased when the supermarket become available on foodpanda, where she is a pandapro member.

Mum plans to set aside money for family’s future needs

When Ms Nabeelah received the call telling her she had won, she initially thought it was a scam, having just woken up.

She shared that she intends to set aside a portion of the S$10,000 prize for her family’s future needs, including caring for her son.

“What stood out to us was not just the surprise of the win, but what the prize means for her family and the role that delivery services play in supporting caregivers like her,” a foodpanda spokesperson said.

Also read: Sheng Siong available exclusively on foodpanda from 22 June, with 1-hour delivery & S$10K to be won daily