Naruto Exhibition At Marina Square Will Have Immersive Experiences, Classic Scenes & Exclusive Merch

Naruto Anime 20th Anniversary Exhibition At Marina Square From 29 May

Those who watch anime have probably followed the iconic Naruto series, about the titular character and his quest to become the Hokage. If you’re a fan of the franchise, good news — a Naruto exhibition is coming to Singapore to commemorate its TV animation’s 20th anniversary.

First held in December 2022 in Japan, fans in Singapore will be able to visit the exhibition without having to travel all the way to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The exhibition is slated to be at Marina Square between 29 May and 2 Jul.

Tickets for the event, priced at S$22 per person, will be available from tomorrow (14 Apr).

Recreate classic Naruto scenes at exhibition

According to Trip.com, the exhibition boasts a host of activities, including five different immersive experiences.

Through various intricate settings, one can transform into a Shinobi for the day and even perform various Jutsu from the show.

Abandon reality and transform yourself into a shinobi amidst the breathtaking light and sound effects within each set.

These jaw-dropping effects will definitely make awesome backdrops for epic fan photoshoots.

Or, if you’ve ever wanted to experience the ‘main character moment’ whilst watching the shows, this is definitely the opportune moment for you to unleash your inner stan.

Fans can also look forward to eight classic scenes from the anime coming to life.

Take a walk down memory lane through a recreation of Naruto and Sasuke’s heart-stopping final battle in the Final Valley.

You’ll also get to see iconic moves such as Sasuke using his Mangekyo Sharingan.

Exclusive merch for those who hold the series close

If you’ve always wanted to keep a piece of the series with you, you’d be glad to know that there will also be a pop-up store at the exhibition.

Be among a rare few in the world to get your hands on exclusive limited-edition merchandise, including stationary, home goods, and other items.

Additionally, you can go home with exclusive souvenir shirts — if you’re quick enough to grab one off the shelves.

Do make haste if you’re eying the merchandise, though, as items are limited in quantity.

Be warned, the items will not be reproduced once they are sold out.

Exhibition will run until 2 Jul

The exhibition will run for about a month from 29 May to 2 Jul 2023.

So, even the busiest of bees will have ample time to head down for a short visit.

You can purchase tickets from S$22 per person here, from Friday (14 Apr) onwards.

Here’s how you can get there:

Naruto 20th Anniversary Exhibition @ Marina Square

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-208/209, Singapore 039594

Dates: 29 May – 2 Jul

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station or Esplanade Station

If you’re intending to head down, however, make sure to bring a pair of socks with you.

You’ll be required to wear them throughout the session.

Have a blast reliving childhood memories

It’s rare that such exhibitions are brought right to our doorstep as they’re more often seen in Japan than overseas.

So, if reading or watching Naruto is a core memory of yours, seize the opportunity and relive your childhood or teen years at the exhibition.

Or, if you’re simply curious about the Naruto hype, perhaps the exhibition will give you a reason to binge the legendary series.

