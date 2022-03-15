Man Finds Maggots In Changi Village Nasi Lemak

Most of the time, eating nasi lemak with our friends is a pleasant experience. Unfortunately for some friends who dined at Changi Village recently, that was far from the case.

Their meal took quite a turn when one of the friends discovered moving maggots in the chicken pieces that came with their nasi lemak.

The customers demanded a refund from the stall, and have since lodged a report with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Maggots found in nasi lemak

In a Facebook post on 12 Mar, Mr Yio explained that he had visited the nasi lemak stall at Changi Village with a few friends for dinner.

All of them ordered Nasi Lemak Set 3 from the menu.

Mr Yio claimed that from the beginning, the food served was not up to standard — the cucumbers and otah were both very dry. He was in the middle of his meal when he realised the chicken was hard, with strange discolouration.

Growing suspicious, he then took a closer look at the chicken and realised it was full of maggots.

All his friends had already finished the meal but upon the realisation, vomited the food back out.

When they approached the stall, they allegedly noticed that staff on the night shift were all asleep.

Report about nasi lemak lodged with SFA

The incident has sparked outrage amongst netizens, with many stating that Mr Yio should seek compensation for the unpleasant dining experience.

Mr Yio himself also talked about how horrifying the experience had been for him. He urged everyone to remain cautious about the food they consume when eating outside.

Mr Yio added that he had lodged a complaint with the SFA.

MS News has contacted the SFA and the stall in question for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Be cautious while dining out

An unpleasant dining experience can happen to any of us. However, it is rather horrifying when it does, especially in cases like these when one’s health might be at risk.

While we have to be cautious when choosing where we want to dine, eateries should also take care to adhere to health and safety codes.

We hope all eateries will be extra careful moving forward, and we hope the group of friends who went through this shocking experience are feeling better now.

