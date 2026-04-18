This student is saving Bishan Park from invasive snails, sets sights on career in environmental services

MS Features: The young man who took matters into his own hands, literally, to protect Singapore’s ecosystem

While most people spend their weekends unwinding at malls or hanging out with friends, 20-year-old Rafli Nur Iman Bin Suhaimi prefers a different kind of escape; walking through parks and quietly protecting the ecosystems within them.

A student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic pursuing a Diploma in Environmental Science and Sustainability, Rafli is also part of the new batch of NEA-Industry scholars this year.

Of 78 applications, a record 11 students were awarded scholarships this year — the highest number since the programme began.

Rafli, whose passion for the environment has gone beyond what he learns in the classroom, stands among these young Singaporeans interested in environmental careers.

He tells MS News that he now spends hours manually removing invasive golden apple snail eggs from local waterways, a small but meaningful effort to preserve biodiversity.

From classroom curiosity to real-world action Rafli’s interest in environmental science began in secondary school, where he found himself drawn to hands-on learning rather than theory-heavy subjects. “Science has always been my favourite subject since secondary school because I learn faster when I do something as compared to reading something passively,” he explained.

The Environmental Science field is much more practical-based, which is one of Rafli’s strengths rather than theory.

That preference shaped his academic path, eventually leading him to his current diploma, and to the fieldwork he now carries out in his free time.

Unlike structured volunteering programmes such as beach clean-ups, his most impactful experience came unexpectedly during a casual stroll at Bishan Park.

A chance discovery of invasive species

While walking along the river with a friend, Rafli noticed unusual bright pink clusters clinging to rocks above the waterline.

Curious, they did some quick research and discovered they were golden apple snail eggs, an invasive species capable of wreaking havoc on local ecosystems.

“These eggs can contain hundreds of snails,” Rafli said. “Even if you partially destroy them, they can still hatch and spread very quickly.”

Worse still, the eggs are highly resilient and toxic to many predators, allowing them to thrive unchecked. Left alone, the snails can outcompete native species and disrupt the ecological balance.

“For me, a healthy ecosystem means diversity,” he added. “If one species dominates everything, it’s not sustainable and honestly, it becomes quite lifeless.”

Getting his hands dirty, literally

What started as curiosity soon turned into action. Rafli and his friend began manually crushing the eggs, learning quickly that proper technique matters.

“You can’t just partially crush them,” he explained. “You have to make sure everything is completely destroyed, or they’ll still survive.”

However, the process isn’t always easy as they are sometimes found in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas.

For these locations, Rafli responsibly flags the issue to the National Parks Board (NParks), recognising the limits of what he can safely handle.

Still, he continues his weekly efforts, typically spending two to three hours each weekend tackling the more accessible areas.

Nature is his ‘third location’

For Rafli, these efforts are about more than just environmental protection, they are deeply personal.

“Nature is my third location,” he said. “Some people like shopping or watching movies, but I find it soothing to walk in parks.”

As someone with asthma, he values clean, green spaces not just for biodiversity, but for his own well-being.

Seeing these environments degraded, whether by litter or invasive species, motivates him to act.

“Preserving nature is also about preserving my mental health,” he told MS News.

Challenging misconceptions about environmental work

Rafli says that he is aware of the stigma surrounding environmental services, particularly in Singapore.

As Singapore is a pragmatic country, many see environmental services and think of “janitor” or “trash cleaner”.

“But there’s so much more behind it; engineers, analysts, technicians, IT systems,” he shared.

As an NEA scholar sponsored by RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd, Rafli has seen firsthand how complex the industry is.

He hopes that more people will recognise the diverse roles and career pathways available.

“It’s like an engine,” he explained. “There are many parts working together, not just what you see on the surface.”

Practical solutions for a greener future

Looking ahead, Rafli is also thinking about broader environmental challenges, including waste management and the future of Semakau Landfill.

Rather than punitive measures, he believes in incentivising sustainable behaviour.

“It’s better to reward people for doing good than punish them for doing wrong,” he said, suggesting initiatives like recycling vending machines that offer cash incentives.

In fact, the Beverage Container Return Scheme was recently implemented, with a similar concept but specifically for beverages.

At the same time, he acknowledged that systemic change requires collective effort, from individuals to industries.

A hands-on future in sustainability

Rafli hopes to build a career that combines his interests in science, engineering, and environmental management.

As part of the fifth cycle of the NEA-Industry Scholarship Programme, he already has a foot in the door, with plans to take on supervisory roles in the future.

Through his bond with RS Facilities Services Pte Ltd, he expects to oversee frontline operations while applying his technical knowledge to real-world challenges, from maintaining cleaning equipment to managing projects on the ground.

His approach reflects a broader philosophy shaped by his teachers, that success isn’t always linear, and that adaptability matters.

“Don’t just follow what’s popular,” he said. “Find what suits you, and be willing to take a different path.”

For now, Rafli remains committed to his weekly routine at the park; a quiet but persistent effort to protect Singapore’s green spaces.

“It may seem like a small thing,” he said, “but it gives me purpose.”

And in a world facing growing environmental challenges, it’s often these small, consistent actions that make the biggest difference.

Also read: 19-year-old S’porean launches animal rescue platform after years of saving wildlife

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Photography by Ngô Huy Toàn.