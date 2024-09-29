‘Neighbour from hell’ has now moved to Bukit Merah, resident complains of incessant noise

‘Neighbour from hell’ has reportedly already caused one resident to move out

A “neighbour from hell” who caused six households in Punggol to move out has reportedly moved to Bukit Merah.

Rather than turning over a new leaf, the woman is up to her old antics again, with a resident complaining of incessant noise.

Woman would allegedly turn radio on loudly

A man who lives next door to her, named only as 55-year-old salesman Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that he’d moved to his flat earlier this year.

Not long after moving in, he noticed that his next-door neighbour was making a lot of noise.

She allegedly often turned the radio on very loudly such that it could be heard from his bedroom, which is nearest to her unit, he said.

Sometimes, she would leave it on overnight and it would remain on even till the next afternoon, he added.

According to video and audio clips recorded by Mr Lin, she would play blaring music at 1am, 3am, 4am, 6am and 8am.

She would also slam the door loudly in the middle of the night, waking him up with a jolt, he said.

Neighbour’s mental health affected

Mr Lin said he has asked her to turn down the volume but she retorted that the walls were too thin and it wasn’t her fault.

Later, she even yelled at him, he claimed, adding:

It’s not that I don’t want her to listen to music, I just wish she would make it a little softer.

The noise has caused him to be unable to get a good rest, affecting his mental health, he said. Sometimes it makes him not feel like staying in his own house.

He doesn’t know how he can bear it if this goes on for a long time, he added.

Police called four times

Desperate, Mr Lin has called the police four times despite having lived in the flat for less than a year.

When he purchased the unit, the former owner did not inform him of the woman.

But when he asked him about it later, he admitted that he had decided to move away as he was deeply affected by her antics.

In fact, other neighbours told him that she previously lived in Punggol and had allegedly been tormenting the residents there as well.

‘Neighbour from hell’ previously lived in Punggol

The woman’s notoriety goes back to 2014, the year after she moved into a flat in Punggol Central with her son.

Her former and current neighbours told The Straits Times (ST) in 2019 that she had splashed oil at their doors, played loud music and stomped on the floor, among other alleged actions.

One of them even accused her of leaving a bloody pig’s ear on a shoe rack.

Her neighbours filed multiple police reports against her but were told that none of her alleged offences were arrestable.

Frustrated, six households on the same floor resorted to moving out of their homes just to escape from her.

‘Neighbour from hell’ moved to Bukit Merah in 2020

The woman’s reign of terror continued when she moved to Bukit Merah in 2020.

A Lianhe Zaobao report in September of that year said residents on eight different floors of her block had complained of noise from her, with police reports filed every day.

A 70-year-old resident said he had heard noise from her unit day and night, with the sounds getting worse at night.

The periods of noise, which lasted for about 15 minutes each time, included slamming of doors, dragging of chairs, banging on walls and the floor as well as playing the radio loudly for almost 24 hours, the driver named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) added.

His bedroom is the most affected by the noise, he said, and it causes him to lose sleep.

At least two households said they were considering moving out.

A neighbour who works from home, named only as Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin), said he is often frightened by sudden loud noises from the woman.

Another resident who declined to be named said he lives with his elderly parents and wants to move out for their sake.

When Shin Min reporters visited the woman’s unit on Saturday (28 Sept), she declined to comment on the matter.

