Neighbour Said Dog Will Not Be Breathing Tomorrow If She Isn’t Given New WiFi Password

Admit it, at some point in our lives, we have all been guilty of stealing someone’s WiFi.

However, one neighbour in New York probably took things way too far when she threatened to kill her neighbour’s dog if she was not given their WiFi password.

In a 6-part TikTok ‘series’, a woman shared videos of the neighbour harassing her through a narrow glass panel on the door.

Source

Turns out, the neighbour in question happened to be the TikTok user’s brother’s girlfriend.

Neighbour threatens to kill dog over WiFi

While many WiFi ‘borrowers’ cower at the thought of their neighbours finding out about the secret ‘connection’, this woman felt no such emotions.

After her neighbours changed their WiFi password, she turned up at their front door, irate.

Source

She shouted that she lives there and that it was “illegal” to not give her the new password.

Insults and vulgarities soon turned vicious as she threatened to kill the woman’s dog.

Pointing to the dog and making a vile hand gesture, she said, “doggy? dead.”.

Source

She pressurised the woman, saying,

Your dog won’t be breathing tomorrow. You have 2 seconds to give me the WiFi.

The neighbour even goes on to tell her she will poison the dog. For added measure, she claims threatening a dog is not against the law because it’s not a human being.

Neighbour accuses her of valuing WiFi over dog’s life

At one point, the neighbour caught sight of the camera and brazenly smiled and waved.

Source

But she quickly went back to berating the woman with threats.

You’re not going to f**k with my life little b*tch.

When the TikTok user expressed her desire to leave, the neighbour accused her of forcing her hand, claiming that she’s an animal lover and would never kill a dog.

Then, the neighbour asked what the woman loved more, the dog or her WiFi. When the woman did not respond, she questioned why she had to think about it.

She continued her harassments, shouting at the woman and repeatedly pressing on the doorbell.

Neighbour is brother’s girlfriend, with poor relations with family

After that, the one-sided argument got increasingly personal.

The neighbour criticises the TikTok user’s nose job, insults her mother, and even talks about her alleged suicide attempt.

Source

It might all seem very confusing until it’s revealed that the neighbour was in fact, the woman’s brother’s girlfriend.

According to The Daily Mail, the brother and his girlfriend had been living in the basement with their 4 kids. However, the family called child protective services on them, citing that the basement was not liveable.

They also have a warrant from Oct 2019 to evict the couple but the process was slow.

Additionally, the family had called the police on the couple 3 separate times for trying to break into their house.

They called the police once again after the latest round of threats.

Hope family can work out differences

Living in such close proximity, disputes and arguments with neighbours are sometimes unavoidable.

However, in this case, what looked to be a petty argument is actually hiding more deep-seated issues within the family.

We hope the family will be able to work out their differences and come up with a living arrangement that works for them.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.