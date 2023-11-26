LTA Buys 360 New Electric Buses With 3 Doors, To Be Deployed From Dec 2024

Latest Purchase Is S’pore’s 1st Large-Scale Contract Tender For New Electric Buses

Singaporeans who depend on buses for their daily commute would’ve noticed more and more electric buses on the road.

Their numbers are about to get even bigger as 360 more of these buses have been purchased.

They will hit Singapore’s roads from December 2024.

Interestingly, all of them will be three doors.

2 contracts for new electric buses awarded

In a news release on Saturday (25 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said two contracts had been inked to buy electric buses.

The first one was awarded to a company called BYD (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. for about S$108.1 million. They will provide 240 buses.

The 2nd contract was won by Cycle & Carriage Automotive Pte. Limited, which is partnered with Chinese bus manufacturing company Zhongtong Bus.

They will provide 120 buses for about S$58.3 million.

That means the total amount to be paid for the 360 buses will be about S$166.4 million.

Charging systems to be installed at 3 bus depots

More electric buses mean a greater need for systems that enable them to be charged.

Thus, two contracts were awarded to install vehicle charging systems at three bus depots.

Busways Pte Ltd/Shell Singapore Pte Ltd Consortium will supply these systems at Sengkang West and East Coast depots, for a contract sum of S$31.3 million.

At the third, Gali Batu Bus Depot, Presico Engineering Pte Ltd will install them for a contract sum of about S$14.8 million.

New electric buses will have 3 doors

When the battery-operated buses are finally rolled out, commuters can look forward to sitting on single-deck buses with three doors — one in front, one in the middle and one at the back.

The third door at the back will encourage commuters to move to the rear for better commuter flow.

Besides that, the new buses will have:

a passenger information display system to provide commuters with audio and visual information about their journey an integrated CCTV collision warning system a driver anti-fatigue system a tyre pressure monitoring system

Buses progressively deployed from Dec 2024

However, we will still have to wait for more than a year to get on the buses.

That’s because they will be progressively deployed for passenger service only from December 2024.

The plan is for them to replace diesel buses that are reaching the end of their statutory lifespan.

The new charging systems will also be installed at the three bus depots progressively from December 2024.

1st large-scale tender for electric buses

According to LTA, this is the first time Singapore has awarded large-scale tenders for electric buses.

It probably won’t be the last, though, as the LTA is committed to having bus fleet that uses 100% clean energy by 2040.

Thus, electric buses are expected to make up half of our public bus fleet by 2030, with the authority adding,

More tenders for electric buses and infrastructure upgrades to support their operation and maintenance will be called in the coming years.

420 electric buses in total from Dec 2024

The last time new electric buses were launched in Singapore was in August 2021, when 20 three-door buses were progressively deployed.

They were added to the existing fleet, which numbered just 40 at the time.

That means from December next year, Singapore will have a total of 420 such buses on the roads.

We’ll be looking forward to taking these buses that will soon be an increasingly common sight across the island.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Transport, Singapore on Facebook.