New Golden Village Outlet Opens At Bugis+, Get Tickets From S$6 Till 16 Mar

Golden Village Opens At Bugis+, Tickets Via PayLah! Discounted Till 16 Mar

Those who frequent Golden Village (GV) cinemas to catch the latest movies will be happy to hear that the chain has opened a brand new outlet at Bugis+.

The latest branch boasts a zhng-ed up experience with figurine displays and Spanish-Mexican food for Gold Class customers.

There will also be ticket promotions from now till 16 Mar for the first 250 customers daily who pay via DBS PayLah!.

Newly renovated theatres, dine-in experience available at Bugis+ Golden Village

GV’s 15th outlet at Bugis+ has movie theatres that are freshly renovated, giving them a luxurious new look.

Look forward to enjoying leatherette electronic recliner seats complete with USB charging ports at GV’s Gold Class Express halls.

Not only can you get super comfy while watching the latest superhero blockbuster, but you can also say goodbye to checking your phone at the end of the film only to find that it has gone completely flat.

Moviegoers who wish to enjoy a good flick over lunch or dinner can also do so at these Gold Class Express halls.

The Bugis+ GV outlet offers an array of Spanish-Mexican food from AZUL Café.

Customers can also check out the cool figurines on display while waiting for their movie to start, or as a way to stretch their legs afterwards.

They also make great conversation points and icebreakers if you happen to be there on a first date with your crush.

Tickets from as low as S$6 till 16 Mar

Good news for those who are feeling a little broke this month — GV Bugis+ will be running a promotion on its tickets from now till 16 Mar.

Tickets will be available at S$6 on Monday to Thursday, while screenings on Friday to Sunday will cost S$9.

This promotion is exclusive to DBS PayLah! users and is limited to the first 250 tickets purchased daily.

You can get tickets through the DBS PayLah! app, the iGV app, or the GV website.

Freebies & more at opening event

That’s not all.

On 16 Mar, GV Bugis+ will be holding a one-day special event with freebies and other exciting deals for patrons.

The first 200 customers who make a walk-in purchase of at least two tickets will get a free goodie bag containing ‘Shazam!’ premiums and more worth S$70.

Additionally, the first 200 GV Movie Club members who make a walk-in purchase of at least four movie tickets can customise their own room sprays.

Other things to look forward to at the event are special appearances by 987FM DJs, ‘Demon Slayer’ cosplayers, and a K-pop Random Play Dance that’s open to the public.

Before you go, don’t forget to pose for cute pics with your friends at the photo booth and bring home a free photo strip to remember this fun day out.

Excited to go? Here’s how you can get there:



Golden Village Bugis+

Address: 201 Victoria Street, #05-01 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

