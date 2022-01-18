GV Katong Is Now A Entertainment Hub With Live Concerts & Art Exhibitions

Movie theatres offer a good escape from reality as they transport cinemagoers to fictional worlds while allowing them to dig into their bags of popcorn.

Now, at Golden Village (GV) Katong, visitors can do much more than watch movies to get away from it all.

Following a renovation last year, the newly-reopened movie theatre has now turned into an integrated entertainment and lifestyle hub.

Along with movies, patrons can now catch live concerts and art exhibitions at the space.

GV Katong will introduce 4 new entertainment options

One of Singapore’s leading cinema chains, GV will be revolutionizing the cinema-going experience with their newly reopened cinema at I12 Katong

Along with the usual blockbuster hits, GV Katong will also offer 4 new entertainment options:

GV LIVE

Esports

Art

Alternative content

GV LIVE shows live concerts & musicals

One of the key hallmarks of the new entertainment hub at GV Katong is the introduction of GV LIVE.

To kick things off, GV LIVE will be showing PHANTOM: THE MUSICAL FILM on the big screen.

Releasing 14 Jan, the South Korean interpretation of the famed The Phantom of the Opera musical will showcase more ballet scenes to immerse viewers into the critically-rated retelling of the tale.

The film release is exclusive to GV so if you’ve always had the musical on your bucket list, it may be wise to book the best seats in the cinema.

Esports events & art on display at GV Katong

Together with The Gym Esportscentre, an esports production house, GV Katong will also be hosting an onsite esports showcase.

As a first foray into esports, GV can’t find anyone better than the guys behind MPL Singapore, the country’s first esports league.

For head-clickers or league aficionados, this is something to look out for in the future.

Lastly, art buffs and the public alike can also get a healthy dose of culture with GV Gallery.

While waiting for the cinema doors to open, visitors can now do more than just scroll their phones.

Artworks from upcoming and established artists will now be displayed in the lobby for cinemagoers’ viewing pleasure.

Billy Ma, a Canadian artist whose works take inspiration from films, will be the first to showcase his works.

Each of his works on display will also be available for purchase, with 40 pieces per design.

How to get to GV Katong

If you’re keen to elevate your movie-going experience that tad bit more, here’s how you can get to GV Katong.



Golden Village – Katong

Address: Level 5, 112, E Coast Rd, Katong 112, 428802

Nearest MRT: Dakota Station

Looks like easties have another thing to add to their list of arguments the next time the inevitable ‘East vs West’ debate pops up.

New ways to enhance the movie-going experience

While there is nothing wrong with cinemas in general, more can be done during those downtimes between picking up our popcorn and waiting for the theatre doors to open.

So it’s great to see a cinema chain taking full advantage of this and introducing new ways to enhance our movie-going experience.

Know someone who lives around the area? Jio them for a movie soon at GV Katong and have a look at the new features!

