‘No kimono in China’: Chinese cosplayer chased out of anime convention for dressing up as Nezuko

‘No kimono in China’: Nezuko cosplayer chased out of anime convention

On Monday (22 July), a video posted on Weibo showed a Nezuko cosplayer chased out of an anime convention in Shandong, China for wearing a kimono.

She was cosplaying as Nezuko, a popular character from Demon Slayer — one of the most popular animes in recent years.

The video began with a security guard saying “Please understand. Please leave the venue.”

Upset, the girl then requested the organisers to explain the regulations to her in person.

Initially, the security guard responded with “These are the rules, there is nothing we can do about it.”

However, as the cosplayer refused to leave, the security guard blurted:

We do not allow kimono here. This is China.

The video then transited to the cosplayer escorted out of the venue by the security guard.

Despite being chased away, the cosplayer continued questioning whether there were rules prohibiting her outfit.

She was then handed to another security guard, who replied “You cannot wear this”.

Reactions find regulations ridiculous and concerning

Some replies to the video point out how ridiculous it is to ban kimono at an anime convention.

The comment exasperates “This is an anime convention! This is cosplay, that is the character’s outfit! By this logic, when we make movies in the future, do we still include Japanese soldiers in them?”

Another user responded sarcastically: “New rule, cosplaying Japanese characters not allowed at anime conventions.”

Some netizens also noted how harmful such regulations can be.

This comment pointed out that such regulations will incite more hatred within the Chinese society.

Analysts have pointed out that anti-Japanese hatred in China has been “burning out of control” in recent years. Just last month, a Chinese man attacked a bus carrying Japanese school children with a knife.

Also read: Chinese woman dies after saving Japanese mother & child from knife attack in China, Japanese embassy honours her

Featured image adapted from Weibo.