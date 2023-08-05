Ng Kok Song Jokingly Gives 4D Numbers ‘5149’ & ‘5248’, Possible Margins To Win Presidential Election

Ng Kok Song Jokingly Tells People To Bet On 4D Numbers 5149 & 5248

Two days ago, ‘7545’ — the numbers signifying Mr Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Ms Sybil Lau’s ages — emerged as the winning 4D combination.

Even the presidential hopeful himself was aware of the news, which he acknowledged at a doorstop interview with the press today (5 Aug).

He then jokingly offered a few more numbers that hint at the possible voter margins in the upcoming presidential election.

The numbers were ‘5149’, ‘5248’, and ‘5347’.

Ng Kok Song offers 4D numbers during hawker centre walkabout on 5 Aug

Speaking to the press at Tiong Bahru Market, Mr Ng shared his thoughts on the elections being a split vote between him and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

“Well if there’s just going to be a two-horse race, just me and Tharman, I will tell you a secret that can make you a lot of money,” he quipped.

Mr Ng then alluded to the combination ‘7545’ that had won first prize in a recent 4D draw.

These numbers correspond to the ages of himself and his fiancée, Ms Sybil Lau, respectively.

So, I will give you another number — ‘5149’. 51 [to] Kok Song. Or if you like to get several numbers, ‘5248’, ‘5347’. These are all very good numbers.

After which, he jokingly urged Singaporeans to support him to “make sure” that they win the draw.

Numbers are possible margins to win presidential election

Mr Ng did not explicitly say so, but these numbers are possibly his predictions for the upcoming election.

Based on the combinations that he quoted, the presidential hopeful is looking to win 51% of Singaporean voters against Mr Shanmugaratnam.

He could likely see himself also winning by the slightly larger percentage of 52% or 53%.

As to whether his predictions for the winning 4D combination will come true, only time will tell.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Iqmall Hayat.