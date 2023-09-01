PE2023: Ng Kok Song Concedes Defeat After Garnering 16% Of Votes In Sample Count

Ng Kok Song Concedes Defeat For Presidential Election 2023

Mr Ng Kok Song has conceded defeat for the 2023 Presidential Elections (PE2023).

He made the announcement after the sample count was announced following the closure of polls at 8pm today (1 Sep).

Mr Ng garnered 16% of votes in the sample count, with Mr Tan Kin Lian tailing close behind at 14%. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam led the sample count with 70% of votes.

With Mr Ng’s concession, there are just two candidates left in the race to the Istana — Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

The full results are expected to be announced at about midnight.

Concedes to Tharman shortly after release of sample count results

Mr Ng’s concession came shortly after the Elections Department (ELD) announced the results of the sample count, which saw the former GIC Chief Investment Officer garnering 16% of the votes.

The 75-year-old said in his speech that he had achieved the main objective of contesting the election, which was to “ensure that the people of Singapore have redeemed to their right to vote”.

He took the opportunity to extend gratitude to various parties who helped him with his campaign, as well as his fiancée Sybil.

Mr Ng said the results of the sample count are “clear” and in order not to keep Singaporeans “from your [their] bedtime”, decided to concede defeat to Mr Tharman, who got 70% of the votes in the sample count.

This is breaking news, the article will be updated when more information is available.

