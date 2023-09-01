PE2023: Tharman Leads In Sample Count With 70%, Tan Kin Lian Has 14% Of Votes

Tharman Has 70% Of Votes In Presidential Election 2023 Sample Count

The Elections Department (ELD) has announced the results of the sample count.

Based on the sample count, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is leading with 70% of the votes.

Meanwhile, his fellow candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian garnered 16% and 14% of the sample count votes respectively.

Tharman leads in sample count with 70%

The results of the sample count came in at about 10.45pm, nearly three hours after polls closed at 8pm.

According to ELD’s sample count, Mr Tharman is comfortably in the lead with 70% of the votes. Here’s the breakdown of each candidate’s performance:

Tharman Shanmugaratnam: 70%

Tan Kin Lian: 14%

Ng Kok Song: 16%

First presidential election where sample count results are publicly announced

This is the first presidential election where ELD publicly announced its sample counts’ results.

The sample count is performed at the start of the counting process.

At each of the 1,264 polling stations, a counting assistant will randomly pick a bunch of 100 ballot papers. This will be done in front of the counting agents and candidates if they’re present.

The counting assistant then counts the number of votes each candidate receives among the 100 ballot papers.

The results of the sample votes from each polling station will subsequently be tallied, with a heavier weightage given to stations where more votes are cast.

Tharman says he’s “truly humbled” by “strong endorsement” by Singaporeans

Speaking to the media at Taman Jurong Food Centre after the release of the results, Mr Tharman said he’s “truly humbled” by the “strong endorsement” that Singaporeans have given him.

He also thanked the other presidential candidates, for putting “full effort and energy” into their respective campaigns which made it a “worthy contest”.

Mr Tharman also thanked Singaporeans for engaging “calmly” throughout the period of the Presidential Election.

This is breaking news, the article will be updated when more information is available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook, Ng Kok Song on Facebook, and by MS News.