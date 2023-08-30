Tharman Says A Vote For Him Is One For Stability & Unity, Promises To Uplift Disadvantaged Groups If Elected

Tharman Says His Life Purpose Is To Serve Singapore In Presidential Candidate Broadcast Speech

During his second broadcast speech on Thursday (30 Aug), presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he has never acted with politically partisan motives during his time in politics.

His motive, he said, was instead to “service actively on the ground” and directly shape policies for a fairer and more inclusive society.

Though he has an inside-out knowledge of Singapore’s reserves, Mr Tharman acknowledged that an Elected President has no say over how they are invested.

However, the role of the President is to ensure that the Government does not misuse the reserves.

Mr Tharman also pledged to mobilise support for ground-up initiatives to uplift disadvantaged groups if he’s elected as President.

Joining politics was to directly shape policies, says Tharman in Presidential Candidate Broadcast speech

In his broadcast speech on 30 Aug, Mr Tharman said he is standing for election as we face a new and challenging future.

“We face profound global risks and uncertainties, which are likely to grow in the decade ahead,” he noted. As such, the demands of the presidency have grown.

Since his days as a student activist, Mr Tharman says his purpose in life has been to serve Singapore.

He has also wanted to help achieve a fair and socially just society since he was young, saying this has held true in the four decades he has spent in the Government.

“My motive throughout has never been politically partisan, as everyone familiar with me and the work I have done, both within and outside Government, has known,” Mr Tharman said.

He says he’s played an active role in the shift in government policies to provide greater support for the disadvantaged, to improve the quality of jobs and pay for lower-income workers, and to improve retirement security for seniors:

If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less. To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life.

A vote for Tharman is a vote for stability & unity

Mr Tharman then went on to state that the Presidential Election is about “our future together as Singaporeans”.

“I appeal to each and every one of you to vote for me on Friday — as a vote for a future of stability, a future where every generation can feel fortunate that we are Singaporeans, and a future of unity and deeper solidarity among us.”

Calling himself “deeply privileged” to have served Singaporeans over the decades, he says his experience is “unique” among the three presidential candidates.

On the international stage, Mr Tharman says he’ll bring his international standing, having led high-level councils of global bodies such as the United Nations and G20, and being the first Asian to chair the International Monetary Fund’s key policy advisory committee (IMFC).

He also promised to ensure the integrity of key public service appointments and be the guardian of the country’s reserves.

“I come with a breadth of understanding in each of these critical areas, that is not matched by either of the other candidates,” Mr Tharman declared.

Having chaired both MAS and GIC’s Investment Strategies Committee for the last 12 years, Mr Tharman says he has “extensive knowledge of the overall framework and strategies” for how to invest the reserves.

But he notes that the President doesn’t control how to invest reserves, but to prevent their misuse.

As finance minister for nine years as well as deputy prime minister and senior minister, Mr Tharman also cited his knowledge on how to safeguard reserves to benefit not just today’s generation but also future generations.

Uses Chinese phrase to emphasise recognising potential in every Singaporean

Mr Tharman’s third area of expertise is in “developing stronger bonds on the ground among Singaporeans”, he stated.

I come with a record of connecting with people from all backgrounds in Jurong, that speaks for itself. I have also spent many years supporting NGOs nationally.

If he were to be elected as the President, Mr Tharman pledges to mobilise support for ground-up initiatives to uplift disadvantaged groups, as well as those facing challenges in mental well-being, and those who need a second or third chance.

He also says he’ll foster deeper interactions between different faiths and cultures to deepen multicultural identity, as well as bridge our democracy’s diverse views.

“There is always common ground to be found,” Mr Tharman emphasised.

Ending off the speech, he cited a phrase in Chinese, 天生我材必有用 (Every being is born to be useful) in relation to recognising the potential in every Singaporean.

“We can, and must, deepen our respect for each other.”

