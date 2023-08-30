Man Who Disrupted Ng Kok Song’s Walkabout Admitted To IMH, Mentioned About Harming Himself

30-Year-Old Man Who Disrupted Ng Kok Song Walkabout Arrested & Sent To IMH

During his evening walkabout at Clementi on Tuesday (29 Aug), presidential candidate Ng Kok Song faced a brief disruption by a “young man” riding a bicycle.

More information about the perpetrator has been revealed. Identified as a 30-year-old man, he was arrested and taken to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later that night.

While the police were searching for him, the man went to a police centre in Clementi and lodged a report about the incident.

Man who disrupted Ng Kok Song walkabout in Clementi lodged police report about incident

Citing a police statement, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the 30-year-old who disrupted Mr Ng’s walkabout at Clementi Central had been conveyed to IMH.

At about 7.05pm, the police received reports about a man who allegedly shouted at Mr Ng during his walkabout at Clementi Central.

However, the man was no longer in the area when police arrived. Nonetheless, they managed to establish his identity and started searching for him.

Shortly after, at about 7.45pm, the man went down to Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre of his own accord and lodged a report about the incident.

In their statement, the police shared that the man mentioned harming himself during the engagement at the police station.

Having assessed that the man posed a danger to himself, the police arrested the 30-year-old and subsequently sent him to IMH.

Tan Kin Lian urges supporters to behave respectfully

Mr Ng was on his walkabout at Clementi 448 when a “young man” in red approached on a bicycle. He reportedly yelled vulgarities and made threatening gestures.

After following Mr Ng briefly, the man left the area while shouting Mr Tan Kin Lian’s name.

Thankfully, Mr Ng was not hurt as a result of the encounter.

Fellow presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian issued a statement about the incident on Wednesday (30 Aug) morning, saying he was unable to confirm if the alleged perpetrator was indeed his supporter.

Nonetheless, Mr Tan took the opportunity to urge his supporters to behave respectfully towards candidates and members of the public.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.