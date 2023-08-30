Tan Kin Lian Urges Supporters To Be Respectful After Man Disrupts Ng Kok Song’s Clementi Walkabout

Cyclist Shouts Tan Kin Lian’s Name At Ng Kok Song’s Walkabout, Tan Kin Lian Reminds Supporters To Be Respectful

With the Presidential Election 2023 (PE2023) happening soon, the three candidates have been busy with their respective campaign trails around Singapore.

While most of the events have been relatively smooth sailing, Ng Kok Song’s recent Clementi walkabout faced a brief disruption when a man began behaving in an unruly and threatening manner.

Before he left, the man allegedly shouted Tan Kin Lian’s name, suggesting that he is a supporter of Mr Tan.

Mr Tan has since released a statement urging his supporters to behave respectfully to all candidates and members of the public.

Man disrupts Ng Kok Song’s Clementi walkabout

On Tuesday (29 Aug), Mr Ng was on his walkabout at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre when the incident took place at around 7pm.

According to a statement by Mr Ng’s media team, a young man rode in on a bicycle and began hurling vulgarities and making threatening gestures.

He even followed Mr Ng around for a short distance before leaving while shouting Mr Tan’s name.

TikTok user @april5trawberry captured a brief recording of the confrontation, which shows a man in an apparent standoff against Mr Ng and his team.

According to TODAY, the man attempted to ram into Mr Ng with his bicycle, causing the latter’s team to step in.

The man was heard saying, “Tell him to go away” to Mr Ng’s brother Charles Ng before riding away.

He returned shortly after, this time speeding down a slope towards Mr Ng, who was promptly escorted to a safer area.

Still, the cyclist continued following Mr Ng while swearing and gesturing aggressively.

He eventually left the scene — but not before declaring “Not my president!” and shouting Mr Tan’s name twice.

Tan Kin Lian unsure if man is ‘real’ supporter

Fortunately, Mr Ng’s team has since confirmed that he was not hurt in the incident.

A member of the public also called the police, who arrived shortly after to collect witness statements. His team added that a police report has been filed.

In the meantime, Mr Ng’s remaining walkabouts and activities will go on as planned.

On Wednesday (30 Aug), Mr Tan’s team released a statement addressing the situation on Facebook.

It said that Mr Tan is aware of the “unfortunate incident involving a disruption to another candidate’s walkabout”.

While they “cannot confirm” if the cyclist was a “real” supporter of his, Mr Tan wishes to remind all those who support him to “behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public”.

Mr Tan’s principal election agent Prabu Ramachandran had also shared a statement on Facebook denouncing the cyclist’s actions.

“I disavow such indecent actions and call for decency,” he wrote, adding that he has “never seen” the cyclist before despite campaigning alongside Mr Tan’s team of supporters.

Mr Prabu then stated that any unhappiness should be shown via one’s vote, not by behaving “outrageously” towards the candidates.

Featured image adapted from @april5trawberry on TikTok.

