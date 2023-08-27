Ng Kok Song Calls Tan Cheng Bock’s Endorsement ‘Unhealthy & Worrisome’ As It Confuses S’poreans

Ng Kok Song Responds To Tan Cheng Bock Endorsing Tan Kin Lian’s Presidential Bid

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song is concerned about former presidential candidate and opposition leader Tan Cheng Bock’s involvement in the Presidential Election.

More specifically, the latter’s endorsement of fellow candidate Tan Kin Lian.

Calling this development “unhealthy and worrisome”, Mr Ng said the people of Singapore would be confused as this was not the General Election.

He held an unplanned doorstop in Chinatown at 12.30pm on Sunday (27 Aug), roughly two hours after Dr Tan and Mr Tan held their walkabout at the same place.

Prior to his appearance there, he was in Tampines to greet residents and supporters, where he said the best way to encourage other non-partisan candidates to run for future elections is to vote for him to be Singapore’s next President.

Ng Kok Song says Tan Cheng Bock’s endorsement of Tan Kin Lian is unhealthy & worrisome

Before visiting People’s Park Food Centre in the afternoon, Mr Ng was asked to comment on the latest development in Mr Tan’s campaign — getting the endorsement of former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock.

The ex-GIC chief investment officer said it was “unhealthy and worrisome”, as the people concerned are confusing the people of Singapore.

“They are confusing between the Presidential Election and the General Election,” he stated.

It is dishonouring and disrespecting the office of the President.

Mr Ng also noted that this development goes against the spirit of the Constitution.

In response to Dr Tan’s statement that he was there in a personal capacity and not in the capacity of the Progress Singapore Party, Mr Ng said it is a very subtle confusion.

“I don’t think it is possible to divorce yourself entirely from the political party which you founded,” he stressed.

“The underdog is slowly catching up with the top dog”

Earlier in the morning, Mr Ng and his fiancée Sybil Lau greeted supporters in the East at the popular Tampines Round Market and Food Centre.

Shortly before the walkabout, Mr Ng fielded questions from the media during a quick doorstop.

He shared the progress of his campaign, which is roughly at its halfway point, saying that it is going “amazingly well”.

“I can feel a very positive momentum. When I started the campaign, I felt very much like an underdog chasing the top dog. I think the underdog is slowly catching up with the top dog!” he quipped.

Voting for him is the best way to encourage other non-partisan candidates

Following that, Mr Ng spoke about how the best way to encourage more non-partisan candidates to step forward in future elections is to help him become President in the upcoming polls.

“I am presenting myself to the people of Singapore to choose me. And I say, I am the only non-partisan candidate. Partisan means to be biased to a political party,” he explained.

Mr Ng listed both his opponents as examples. He elaborated that Tharman Shanmugaratnam has the endorsement of the People’s Action Party, while Mr Tan has the support of several opposition parties.

As such, they are not non-partisan candidates, said Mr Ng.

Ng Kok Song says his only party is the people of Singapore

Pointing out the fact that he has never been part of any political party, nor has any party endorsed him, Mr Ng declared that his only party is “the people of Singapore”.

He discussed the disadvantages he faced as a candidate not endorsed by the government, such as the lack of resources and manpower.

Despite that, Mr Ng decided to step forward so that other non-partisan candidates in the future would not feel reluctant to do the same.

On the other hand, the 75-year-old was quick to highlight that people should be careful when using the terms’ partisan’ and ‘establishment’.

“Establishment also includes people in public service, so that word is wrong,” he clarified. “We should use the words’ partisan’ or ‘non-partisan’ instead of ‘establishment’. This is because you are excluding so many capable and good people.”

Thinks presidential candidates should play by the rules

On Saturday (26 Aug), Mr Tan suggested in a dialogue at the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) that Singapore should return to a system where the Parliament appoints the President instead of having an election.

In response, Mr Ng said he had not heard what Mr Tan said until today.

However, he noted that this should be a hypothetical that people should not focus too much on.

“As we are standing for President according to the present rules of the Constitution, I don’t think we should get into a hypothetical discussion. We should just play by the rules as they are,” he said.

Acknowledges the importance of pets to many animal lovers

Over the last few days, Mr Ng’s cat Max has gone viral after appearing on his social media accounts. His dog Cotton also made a recent appearance on his TikTok.

Responding to queries from MS News on whether he expected his pets to be such valuable assets to his campaign, he clarified that he loves them both and did not get them specifically for the election.

He laughed and said, “When I had these two pets, I wasn’t thinking of standing for the presidency!”

But, he acknowledged that all pet lovers know how important their furry companions are to them. “They make us happy, they help us to destress. When we come home from work or from going out, the pets are the first to greet us.”

“So when you have that kind of attention given to you, and to know that, all the time, she’s waiting for me, that makes me feel very much loved and immediately relieves whatever stress I have.”

Through these experiences with his pets, the 75-year-old realises the importance they have to our society, and that we should treat them how we treat ourselves.

“They give us love, and we should reciprocate that love.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook. Photography by Valerie Yuam.